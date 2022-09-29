Marc Racicot

We have two Montana Supreme Court races this year, each, as always, extremely important. One of those races however, demands even more urgent attention than our judicial races normally require…namely the election involving Justice Ingrid Gustafson and her challenger, Republican Public Service Commission Chairman, James Brown.

In 2003, Republican Governor Judy Martz appointed Gustafson to the Yellowstone County District Court after 16 years in private practice. That was a year before her opponent finished law school. In 2017, Judge Gustafson was appointed to the Supreme Court by Democrat Governor Steve Bullock, and retained her seat by a vote of the people the following year.



