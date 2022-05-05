The Montana Taxpayers Association has decided to oppose Constitutional Initiative CI-121. The Association believes that CI-121, if implemented, would create tremendous inequity in the Montana property tax system pitting taxpayer against taxpayer and local government against local government.
It also looks upon CI-121 as a poorly conceived and drafted attempt to cap the growth in residential property values and taxes, seriously reducing the ability of local governments and schools to provide services and/or causing significant tax shifts to properties not protected by the initiative.
Reasons for Opposition
- CI-121 is poorly conceived and constructed. Once placed in the Constitution its flaws cannot be easily repaired
- CI-121 is shortsighted in that it does nothing to alleviate Montana’s overdependence on property taxes to fund services. It will cut revenue available for funding schools and local governments and/or cause legislative changes to shift the burden to other taxpayers.
- At the time of signature gathering and voting on the adoption of CI-121, no one will know what property will be protected by the initiative. The initiative requires the 2023 Legislature to define what residential property will be protected by CI-121.
- CI-121 protects a portion of property owners from value and tax increases while potentially shifting costs of services to other property owners. Residential property owners use most of the services paid for by property tax revenue. This constitutional amendment will protect them from paying their fair share of the cost of services.
- CI-121 will allow protected taxpayers to vote for increased mill levies and bond issues knowing that they will not be required to pay the tax increases created by that vote.
- CI-121 will not apply to all defined residential property. Only residential property, as defined by the Legislature, that pay taxes above 1% of its value, currently about 741 mills, will receive benefit from CI-121. Residential property paying below 1% will continue to see tax increases.
- CI-121 will only apply to residential property primarily in high tax cities and towns. Residential properties outside city limits generally do not pay high enough mills to benefit from CI-121 and will likely see tax increases when levies increase to make up for revenue lost from the protected properties.
- The 1% cap is not workable within the current property tax system. All properties included in the same taxing jurisdiction must pay the same mill levy. If the current 741 mill levy cap is reached all properties will be capped at that levy. This will reduce revenue to all levels of government. The likely result will be Legislative changes in the system to transfer those revenue shortfalls to the remainder of the property that is not protected by the 1% cap.
- CI-121 caps mill levies at 741 mills. In areas with lower mills there will be a competition between the various local governments and schools to acquire the last available mills for their use raising taxes on all taxpayers in that area and creating unnecessary spending
- CI-121 allows the Legislature to value other classes of property at acquisition value. Agricultural land and timber land are valued at productive value which is generally below acquisition value and more in line with its ability to generate revenue to pay property taxes. Other types of property are valued with a depreciated cost method. Going to acquisition value on these types of property would risk their economic viability.