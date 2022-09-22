SHINEBAUCH PIC

Sen. Steve Hinebauch

It has been an honor and a privilege to represent Senate District 18, which includes Wibaux, Dawson, and Richland Counties in their entirety. Senate districts in Eastern Montana are going to change.

As you know, in Montana we redistrict every 10 years, and the redistricting committee consistently is comprised of three Democrats and two Republicans. It seems like Eastern Montana will get the short end of the stick, as our representation gets smaller because the districts get bigger.



