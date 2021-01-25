Greetings from Helena!
It has been a busy week at the Capitol. We heard several bills in Senate Judiciary Committee this past week. One bill we passed is SB 67 which took away the authority of the local health officer to remove and punish the sheriff, constable, or other peace officer. This bill is going to the Senate floor this week and should become law shortly. We will hear HB 102 in Judiciary this week that allows the citizens of Montana to carry concealed firearms most places in the state.
We didn’t do a lot in Senate Health and Human Services Committee this past week. We dealt mostly with clean up bills. We are still waiting for a director to be appointed for DPHHS, which we will have to approve as a committee as well as the Senate.
In Senate Fish and Game Committee we heard bills dealing with wildlife location data, trappers licensing, and free “Mother’s Day” fishing. The only other agency that hasn’t appointed a director is the Department of FWP, which we will also have to approve.
I have had several people contact me concerned about the transition of administration in DC. I am hopeful and confident that it will be a smooth transition. It seems like there is a lot more security around the Capitol than usual but so far everything appears fine. Montanans are generally respectful and levelheaded. The United States of America is still the best country in the world. Let’s all strive to keep it that way.
