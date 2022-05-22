It was just another day in a small town, but writers observe more or perhaps are just better able to quantify their experiences. It’s what writers do. I wrote about it on Facebook:
“I get a little resentful when I travel and I’m asked, 'Why do you live there?'
“Community. Yesterday, at SuperValu, the owner, Kirk Rueb, stopped to consult me about an audio system he’s setting up at the lake. I’m the local audio guru. It will probably be wireless but before the walls are finished I suggested running speaker wires behind them. Just in case. Dylan hustled across the street to grab a roll of the exact wire Kirk needed that I just happened to have on my desk. I’ll be paid in beer when we set it up. We ran into a half dozen friends and a relative or two as we stocked up. Greetings in the produce section. Hellos on the way in and out. A dozen smiles.”
So far, so good, right? I had no idea that what I thought was an innocuous, feel-good post, would result in some eye-opening blowback, and we'll get to that. But first, the rest of my story...
“Today, I sat in the chair beside the bank president as he got his hair cut by a Wishek School Board member. My stylist, Chellie, seems apolitical but passively combative. I always have to fight her to leave a tip. She tries to run the card without giving me a chance.
“The topics ranged from the economy to kids to graduation, golf, the weather (briefly), lawn mower maintenance, and marital discord during which the bank president, Robert Wishek, goaded his stylist Missy Wolf, into what you know will become an argument with her husband. Geez. Marital counseling from your friendly loan officer. Lots of laughter and insults. Chellie waited patiently for me to shut up so she could get my head tilted down. The haircut took longer than usual.
“It was just a stop at the grocery store. It was just a little off the top at the salon. But they were events. Human events. Easy to take them for granted. So, when I hear that inevitable question when I’m in one of the cities I love to visit, I’ll think about these moments and ask them, “Why do you live here?”
To be fair, most responses were positive, but a surprising number thought I was wearing rose-colored glasses:
• “I think small towns can be a little dismissive! Two couples I knew moved from Fargo to my much smaller hometown. After a year, both moved back to Fargo. They found that they were never included or invited to anything no matter how hard they tried. One used the term xenophobic!”
• “I was an outsider the eight years I lived there (after I came back to my hometown). Eight years I'll never get back. Moved to (a city) and made friends all over the place, same experience in California and Fargo. Small towns … no thanks! If you don't live in the bar, you aren't a part of the community.”
• “The racism I witness, feel in my bones, and see (elsewhere) often feels so much less insidious than what I’ve experienced in the Dakotas.”
Ouch. My initial reaction is small-town living is what you make of it. You have to be proactive. You have to have skin on your nose. I've watched many newcomers get involved and make a difference. But, these responses are cause for self-examination. Perhaps we're not as outwardly friendly as we think. In my heart, I still believe in small-town exceptionalism, but we need to do a better job of promoting the best of who and what we are.
Let's end this on a positive note:
• “Moved back to Hillsboro ... locked my keys in my car, called the body shop. Came over and unlocked the car while I was at the grocery store. I call them and asked if they needed a card, he just said drop off a check when you get a chance! The heating guy hooked up my natural gas, I've had to text him twice for him to send me a bill ... love it, and I'll always pay more for (the service)!”
• “One day, my daughter sent me a card at the lake and she just addressed it 'Mom' and the mail lady asked if that was me and I got it.”