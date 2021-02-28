The other day I saw another article about one of the ever-dwindling number of World War II veterans, and was again reminded of a question I desperately want to ask them.
Cp. Lena Derriecott King, 98, was 18 years old when she joined the Women’s Army Corps and was assigned to the 6888 Battalion and sent to England to help clear up a huge backlog of mail sent to soldiers in the European theater.
King is Black, and back then she wasn’t allowed to forget it. The 6888 was a segregated unit like a number of others in the Army.
The Red Ball Express was a segregated truck unit that after the breakout from the Normandy beachhead ferried supplies to the front lines essential to keeping up the forward momentum against the Reich.
The 761st Tank Battalion were called “the Black Panthers” and considered one of the most effective armored units in the European theater. They received a Presidential Unit Citation and individually one Medal of Honor, 11 Silver Stars, and about 300 Purple Hearts. Their most famous member was 1st Lt. Jackie Robinson, who would desegregate baseball after the war.
Their commander called them “the finest men I have ever served with,” in his memoir.
General George S. Patton was a little blunter.
“Men, you're the first Negro tankers to ever fight in the American Army. I would never have asked for you if you weren't good. I have nothing but the best in my Army. I don't care what color you are as long as you go up there and kill those Kraut sonsofbitches.”
The Tuskeegee Airmen was a name given to different units of the US Army Air Corps, both fighters and bombers, plus support personnel. Mostly graduates of Tuskeegee Institute but I found to my surprise there were also a few pilots from the Haitian Air Force and one from the Dominican Republic.
One of the last of them Charles McGee, was honored by President Trump last year at age 100. McGee was 100 years old and flew 409 missions over the course of three wars.
Trump promoted McGee to Brigadier General, but didn’t ask the question I want asked of him, and the last surviving American Indian code talkers, and the Nisei (second-generation Japanese) of the 442nd Combat Regiment.
The most famous of the code talkers was the Navajo contingent who fought in the Pacific theater and were made famous by the movie “Wind Talkers.”
They were among recruits from 14 different tribes who were fluent in English and their tribal languages. Because a code can be broken, but a language has to be learned and it was a safe bet the Japanese and Germans didn’t have experts in Navajo, Choctaw, Comanche, or Cherokee on hand.
Ironically many of these young men had been educated in Indian schools where a deliberate effort had been made to eradicate their native languages.
Nisei soldiers were recruited directly from internment camps for Americans of Japanese ancestry and fought the Nazis while their families were still interned. They fought with courage and earned the fierce loyalty of their white officers, one of whom risked charges of insubordination for refusing to shake the hand of a general who had insulted them.
There are few of them left, soon there will be none and the question will remain unanswered.
What was it that made you believe in America when America didn’t much believe in you?
We need to know, now more than ever.