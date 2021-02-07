An article in the Helena Independent Record on Tuesday February 2nd, relayed that Senator Tester had reportedly written a letter to President Biden asking him to reconsider Keystone XL. Senator Tester called the pipeline “a powerful economic driver for Montana.” The article went on to say, “This project has the potential to support thousands of well-paying jobs, increase tax revenue in local communities, and support a safer, more efficient alternative to transporting fossil fuel by truck or railroad, Tester said in his letter.”
In what was appearing to be one of those moments of “unity” that President Biden so fondly wishes would come forward, legislation that would support putting Americans to work in good paying jobs passed in the Senate last night with strong bipartisan support. The legislation adopted in the Senate, with support from Montana Senator Jon Tester was an amendment by Senator Daines to strengthen U.S. — Canadian relations and increase jobs by supporting the Keystone XL Pipeline.
When the vote to support KXL came to the Senate floor, the moment of “unity” disappeared as every Democrat, including Senator Tester who originally supported the Daines’ amendment, voted to strip the mentions of KXL out of the final package. While “unity” and bipartisan support where alive and well at midnight last night, it quickly ended at 5:00 am this morning in a partisan trouncing of Montana’s economic future tossing aside thousands of good paying jobs. Although the Senate was within moments of standing against President Biden’s anti-jobs executive order, when it came time for the decision that counts, Democrats including Senator Tester chose to unite in opposition to Keystone and the jobs this project would create.
As we wrestle with the economic realities of the COVID-19 pandemic it appears some politicians would rather give a handout rather than a hand up. At a time when Americans are struggling to find work, especially the good paying jobs that KXL would provide we cannot understand why President Biden and Senator Tester would not take private investment in critical infrastructure, stimulating job creation, above solely stimulating the economy with tax dollars.