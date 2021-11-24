A group of employees at Sidney Health Center have scheduled a private meeting to discuss the upcoming COVID-19 mandate. The meeting is scheduled for Monday evening and according to the announcement is primarily for SHC employees.
While it is an employee meeting, others (including hospital management and concerned citizens) could request an invitation. As a newspaper wanting to provide reliable, fair information about important events in the community, the Sidney Herald requested an invitation.
The request was denied.
According to what the newspaper has been told, one of the reasons for not offering an invitation to the Herald was that organizers did not like the recent article on the mandate and felt it was biased.
Interestingly enough, this newspaper has received complaints of bias concerning that article from both factions. That often happens when a topic is a hot-button one like the COVID vaccine mandate. We take being accused of bias by both sides as a matter of pride and actually believe it shows just the opposite.
Here's the bottom line.
Our editorial content is not for sale. We will not bow to pressure nor will we concede neutrality for a story. At all times we will remain impartial. About this there will be no compromise.
If this means we are not invited to an event, any event, we must question the organizers' motives. We would think a majority of those reading this would as well.
It is obvious by the denial of our request that the group does not want a neutral observer covering this meeting but rather someone who will write only what they want published. That is not journalism. That is pandering and that is not how we report.
One last point. While the Herald's request was not granted, a reliable source has said The Roundup has received an invitation. We do not know if it was requested or simply offered.