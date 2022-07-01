The Montana Supreme Court yesterday ruled that the legislature cannot mandate campus carry. The court’s opinion is online at http://tinyurl.com/4jwvmau7.
Here are reactions from around the state about their decision.
“The MUS appreciates the clarity provided by the Montana Supreme Court,” Helen Thigpen, deputy commissioner of government relations and public affairs for the MUS, told Montana Free Press in an emailed statement Wednesday. “From the outset, the Board of Regents sought judicial review of HB 102 to determine the appropriate entity for setting policy for the state’s public colleges and universities. The Board of Regents values its strong partnership with the Legislature and will continue to work on shared goals and priorities to strengthen the state’s economy and provide world-class educational opportunities to Montanans.”
Montana Republican Party Chair Don "K" Kaltschmidt:
“Ingrid Gustafson is a liberal activist judge who is a threat to our Second Amendment rights. Her recusal on the HB 102 case is a politically motivated stunt to help her reelection campaign and hide the truth from Montanans: That she supports taking away our constitutional right to carry a firearm on a college or university campus,” he said in a statement emailed to the Sidney Herald. “Thankfully, Montanans have a choice this November and they must elect James Brown to the Montana Supreme Court because he will always follow the Constitution as well as protect and defend our Second Amendment Rights.”
Rep. Seth Burgle, the Republican from Joliet who sponsored HB 102:
“This is a dangerous, slippery slope decision from the Montana Supreme Court. The justices have decided that a group of unelected bureaucrats can use their own judgement to determine the scope of your constitutional rights on college campuses, all without oversight by the people or their elected representatives. Our constitution states that keeping or bearing arms “shall not be called into question.” If the Board of Regents can restrict this right, what’s to stop them from restricting free speech, due process, voting, or executing warrantless searches and seizures on university property? That unelected Board of Regents members can unilaterally limit constitutional rights should concern all Montanans. This is the most pro-government, anti-freedom ruling I’ve seen from the Montana Supreme Court in a long time.”
Kyler Derision, a spokesperson for Attorney Austin General Knudsen:
“House Bill 102 was an historic expansion of Montanans’ rights and their ability to defend themselves,” Nerison was reported saying by Montana Free Press. “As the court notes in its opinion, being sheltered within a ‘gun-free zone’ hasn’t prevented students from being murdered on university campuses in Montana. The Montana Supreme Court’s decision today relegates university students and employees to second-class citizens, putting their rights and safety at the whims of an unelected governmental body that now has veto power over state laws it disagrees with.”