Welcome to the future of office work.

Well it was about time for my annual year-end straight job, but this year there’s a difference. I’m working from home.
“Whaddaya mean you’re working from home? You always work from home, you’re a writer.”
Well yes but this year is different. I have a straight job but I do it at home.
I usually take a job at this time of year to cover end of year expenses and any lingering credit card debt so I start the new year with a clean slate and some Christmas presents for my kids, office work.
I loathe office work. I loathe being confined for eight plus hours a day sitting down in a cubicle.
Journalism is office work of a sort but a good journalist ought to be wearing out shoe leather on the street a lot of the time. When you’re not waiting for someone to return your call (hint people, journalists have deadlines) a good editor will give you free reign to go out on a hunch and look for a story or a standalone photo.
But an end of year job lasting a couple of months is tolerable and hopefully won’t attract the notice of the Social Security Administration.
And hey! This year because of the COVID a lot of companies are farming out work for people to do at home. For people who can use a computer and take pretty minimal instruction this is great. Last year it was banking stuff, this year it’s processing mail orders and trying to make sense of some very cryptic abbreviations companies use for their products.
So off I go for five days of on-the-job training at the local Ramada. Sitting widely spaced apart, masked. A pain but not bad and the lunches are delicious.
Except it’s only three days because the governor shut everything down. So OK, we all go home with our company provided laptops and do the next two days online. Which turns out to be not so different from regular work time as we have an email chat set up so we can call for help when any of the myriad little things someone has to explain crops up.
A full work week is 40 hours of course, but they told us they expect a minimum of 25 because hey, it’s at home.
Which is really great because I picked up something when out and about.
“OMIGOD IS IT COVID?” I hear from friends.
No, it’s something flu-like or maybe just a bad cold. People still get other things you know.
It’s not bad it’s just a prolonged low-level misery of the kind you can’t stay home from work without feeling guilty.
No worries, I am home!
First thing I did was set up a work station away from my “normal” office. Because I don’t want the temptation of the other screen in front of me to chat with friends and do that stuff bosses in offices frown on.
I may have to rethink that decision. The other desk is uncomfortable enough to make me miss those cubicles. Sitting still moving only fingers and wrists becomes excruciatingly uncomfortably after a while. Not to mention the sinus congestion and flu-ish aches.
So a couple hours online and to bed for a nap, repeat. And I can even catch up some in the wee small hours when I can’t sleep.
So some advantages and disadvantages to work around for me, and I’ll bet the company is thinking the same.
Welcome to the future of office work.
