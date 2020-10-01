The Empire Builder train has been a life-line in northern Montana for decades; however, another cloud hangs over the passenger service.
There is an effort to re-establish the Southern Mt Hiawatha Passenger Service (terminated 1979) from Chicago to Sand Point, Idaho by creating the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority. It will comprise counties from Dawson (Glendive) to Missoula. Once established another study will ensue, then funding and approval of the Southern Rte by Congress will be sought.
I’m not an alarmist, but I am a realist. I would like to share some thoughts, as to what this campaign means for the Future of the Empire Builder.
We have always had to defend the existence of the Empire Builder as Congress would cut its funding every budgeting cycle, then funding would be added back in after some real scrutinizing.
Funding is all important, Amtrak is proposing to reduce its service to three days a week, starting Oct. 15, 2020.
A little history is in order to give one some perspective.
While the effort to re-establish the Hiawatha Route dates back decades, it received new life when Gov. Schweitzer hosted a meeting in 2007, at which time, the governor, along with Sen. Baucus, Sen. Tester and Cong Rehberg endorsed the effort. Sen. Tester introduced a bill in Congress that included $340 million; however, we were successful at keeping the bill in Senate Finance and Claims.
Legislation has been introduced in every Montana legislative session since 2007. Each time the bills were defeated, except for 2019, when Rep. Andrea Olson (Msla) introduced legislation to study the issue and create a Montana Passenger Rail Commission.
In September 2019, the Transportation Interim Commission considered HJ 34 and decided not to do the study. Yet in January, 2020 Rep. Olson (who sits on the commission) moved for a reconsideration of the committee action.
My consensus has been that they have rejected all legislation since 2017 on the basis that two passenger rail services won’t be funded.
Here’s what at stake if the Authority ever comes to pass and they are successful in their mission to re-establish the Hiawatha Southern Route: “The Empire Builder will be Jeopardized”
To substantiate my assertion, I remind you of what happened when I-94 was completed in Montana (about 1976), 30% of the traffic was diverted from Hwy 2 to I 94. People started leaving, businesses closed and communities began to die. They never recovered.
Here’s where the politics comes in. You should know that the original plan for the Eisenhower Interstate was to run thru Northern Montana, but the political might existed in Southern Mt, so I 94 went South.
That is exactly what will happen if the Hiawatha Passenger Service is re-established, of which has the support of Gov. Bullock, Sen. Tester, Sen. Daines and Rep. Gianforte, it will take passengers away from the Northern Rte and because of the Political Might of Southern Montana, it’s quite evident which route will survive.
The most egregious statement coming out of the Authority Group is: “This is not about either/or Passenger Service, but having two Passenger Rail Services.”
Don’t believe that for one minute. Fast forward to that day if there are two routes and they have to compete for funding, with the political might in the south, we know what the outcome will be. Their support for Northern Mt will have evaporated.
In support of my assertion, I’ll cite what Rep. Ron Erickson, (Msla) stated during the 2017 Legislature, “There’s nothing going on in N Mt so why should we be spending money there?”
We the people in Northern Montana have to become engaged. I was disappointed that I was the only one to show up at each session to oppose the bills.
Here’s the point, if I’m the only one in northern Montana who cares why should anyone else care?
I would suggest writing letters to our elected officials, be prepared for the 2021 Legislative Session because there will be legislation introduced, mark my word.
I’m involved because I care about Northern Montana, I’m an optimist, I’m bullish on the Region because of it’s abundance of Natural Resources, it’s Modern, Productive Agriculture and Tourism with a potential not yet realized.
Sure we have challenges, like constructing an Adequate Hwy 2 so communities can Compete For and Attract Business but that’s a doable, let’s get’er done.
Bob Sivertsen lives in Montana.