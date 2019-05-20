I am not sure if I mentioned this in a previous article or not (and I’m trying to get it done quickly so I don’t really have time or the want to go back and check) but even if I have, it is worth repeating. It has recently been discovered that the herbicide paraquat (which comes in many different formulations) is actually a fairly potent product and, if not used properly, can pose some significant human health risks. So, as you will read below, there are now some steps that certified applicators must take in order to use this product. This information came from Cecil Tharp, our MSU Extension Pesticide Education Specialist.
In a previous MSU news release, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced its final decision regarding pesticide products containing the herbicide active ingredient, paraquat.
This was due to increased human health concerns. In summary, EPA has ordered the following measures to adequately protect applicators and the public:
- Label changes emphasizing paraquat toxicity.
- Restricting use of paraquat products to certified applicators only.
- Closed-system packaging for all non-bulk (< 120 gallon) end use containers of paraquat.
- Mandatory EPA approved paraquat training for all individuals mixing, loading or applying paraquat.
As part of these requirements, paraquat products purchased with new label language, including mandatory paraquat trainings, must attend an EPA approved paraquat training prior to mixing, loading or applying. All paraquat labels distributed by manufacturers are expected to include a link to the training by the fall of 2019. An online paraquat training, created by pesticide manufacturers and approved by the EPA, is available online at https://campus.extension.org/enrol/index.php?id=1660. This training provides information about paraquat’s toxicity, personal protective equipment, new label requirements, restrictions, and the consequences of misuse. Applicators must print out certificates online and retain for their own records. In addition, the National Pesticide Safety Education Center (NPSEC) will retain certification records as well.
Some of the common pesticide products that contain Paraquat are Blanco®, Bonedry®, Cyclone SL 2.0®, Devour®, Firestorm®, Gramoxone SL 2.0®, Helmquat 3SL®, Para-Shot 3.0®, Paraquat Concentrate®, and Willowwood Paraquat 3SL®.
Additional paraquat information can be found on the EPA website (https://www.epa.gov/ingredients-used-pesticide-products/paraquat-dichloride) or see the EPA Paraquat Trainings now available (https://www.epa.gov/pesticides/paraquat-certified-applicator-training-prevent-poisonings- now-available). For additional paraquat regulatory information contact a Montana Department of Agriculture field agent or Dr. Cecil Tharp, MSU Pesticide Education Specialist (406-994-5067; ctharp@montana.edu) with general paraquat questions.
Hopefully this new step in using this product will not be too cumbersome for you as the agricultural producer. As always, if you have questions, you are welcome to contact me at 433-1206 or send an email to timothy.fine@montana.edu.