A friend and colleague of mine hosts a podcast (which, by the way can be found by going to https://www.buzzsprout.com/813026) and occasionally asks me and other Extension professionals for suggestions for topics and/or speakers. Hopefully this will not be a spoiler alert but he recently asked for suggestions for speakers that can address the issue of constitutes research. So naturally this really got me thinking about the subject.
Being in Extension my primary responsibility is to disseminate non-biased, research-based information for clientele based on his or her need or question at the time. I imagine when the Extension service was first founded this was not too difficult to do; but I have found that the longer I am with Extension the more difficult this task becomes.
The trickiest part of my task of information dissemination is the fact that it must be non-biased. The old adage that goes something like “you tell me the results you want and I’ll provide the statistics to prove it” has never rang more true than it does now.
To be clear, there is “research” being conducted by pro agricultural groups and companies that is just as swayed as “research” that is being conducted by anti-ag groups and companies. You will notice in the previous sentence I put quotes around research because while the non-biased information is sometimes difficult to come by, what passes as research sometimes does not always meet the criteria for what would traditionally be considered research.
So what is a person to do? I guess my answer to that would be to go back to your elementary or middle school science fair.
I have judged a few science fairs since coming to Sidney and it is refreshing to see when kids get it right. I won’t go through the entire process but I would harken you back to the scientific method. Whether they actually state it or not, sound research should follow the scientific method of having a hypothesis, testing said hypothesis with repetition, and proving or dis-proving it.
That may over-simplify it some but it is a great guideline to go by when trying to determine if a study that you are viewing was actually a legitimate research project and the results can be trusted.
Another criteria that I use when trying to analyze data for accuracy is who is conducting, or sometimes just as importantly funding, said research. This sometimes gets tricky because there are quite a few good studies that have been conducted at universities that are funded by private companies.
For example, when new crop varieties come out, the owners of the variety will pay to have their crop compared to other crops in field trials. Even though the company that owns the variety may be funding the trial, university researchers have an obligation to conduct the trials in a manner that is not biased. So generally speaking the results should pass the test of a true research project.
I guess the take-home message I would like to pass along is to be weary of what information you are passing along as factual and research based.
With all the information that is readily available via social media, sometimes the elements of research get lost.
As always you are welcome to contact me with questions at either 433-1206 or by email at timothy.fine@montana.edu.