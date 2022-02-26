I think it’s time we delve into politics. Although I shy away from writing about politics as much as possible, sooner or later it was inevitable that the subject would come up in a column. It’s sort of like death and taxes. You can avoid them for just so long and then… BAM! You’re either dead or in jail for evading taxes.
Like most people, I have my personal opinions on politics. If I had to guess, I would say I favor one side about 90% of the time. Hey, even a blind pig finds an acorn every now and then so those other guys have to have a good idea at least once in a while. I mean, it would be almost impossible for them to be statistically wrong 100% of the time, regardless of what their opponents say.
For those who read the editorial page, and since you are reading this I am assuming you do, you will notice I regularly include political opinions from elected officials. What I do not include are rants from elected officials railing against the other side of the aisle.
I would venture to say I receive 30-40 emails a week from elected officials. Many of them are brief notes in which said elected official lambasts something the other side is doing, some are touting things they are doing, and a few are full-length op/ed pieces.
I recently received an op/ed piece from one such legislator condemning the other side for an op/ed they had written and staunchly defending his party as the party of the people.
I do not usually respond to these but on occasion I am inspired to do so and I did for this one. The reason was simple. I had recently posted an op/ed from the very person he was aiming his political darts at, and that column did not attack his counterparts. It was a well-written opinion on a need for this state.
I replied to that email stating the most recent column I received and used from said person did not attack his party, person or ideals and that if he wished to submit a column stating his opinion on that subject I would use it, but that this submission was going into the trash as all like submissions do.
I finished by saying it was time for legislators to start working on real issues and stop wasting our time and taxpayer money attacking one another, or it was time to find someone who would.
That was four days ago and no response. Either he had no opinion on the column I had ran or he is unable to share an opinion without malicious attacks against those he disagrees with.
And, that, friends, is our problem in this country.
We have built walls around our ideology and stand ready to attack anyone who does not believe as we do, especially in the political realm. By doing so, we limit ourselves to just what we are told to believe by those who agree with us and that is a serious mistake.
What if the prevailing belief in a flat earth had not been challenged? Would most of us still be in the Eastern Hemisphere?
I’m not saying we have to accept every cock-and-bull notion “those other guys” have but I am saying allow them the space to believe what they do and consider each as a possibility. You never know when one of those ideas might actually be a good one.
It’s OK to take a stance. I do in my personal political beliefs. It’s not OK to spew vitriol, hate and discontentment in doing so. That just makes you one of them. Whichever side they are.