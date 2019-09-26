Given our recent weather pattern, commodity prices and a few other outlying factors, it is hard to find something positive to say about production agriculture these days. But one silver lining in these gloomy clouds is that there is now lots of feed for our livestock to consume. Not only are our hills as green as I have ever seen them for this time of year, there is also lots of re-growth in fields that have either already been harvested or are still waiting to be harvested.
I know that this is of little solace to our farmers in the county but all of this re-growth can potentially be great for grazing. As long as it is not full of nitrates.
Nitrate accumulation in re-growth can be a concern and should be tested for. Essentially what happens is the forage takes up nitrogen for plant growth and development in the form of nitrate, the nitrates are then converted to a usable form of nitrogen that the plant uses in amino acids, nucleic acids, and the production of chlorophyll. If something happens to disturb or disrupt this process, that is when nitrates can build up to toxic levels in a plant.
It used to be that if you brought a sample in to me, I could perform a simple quick test that would give a fairly accurate estimate as to whether there were nitrates accumulated in a sample or not. While this test did not take very long, it did not give any indication as to how much nitrate was present. So when using this test, if nitrates were shown to be present then the producer had to send a sample to a lab and the lab could give an indication as to how much nitrate was in the sample. This process was a little more time consuming and if the level of nitrate in the sample was relatively safe for ruminants to consume, could cost valuable time in harvesting or grazing the forage.
I now have the ability to test samples and give a somewhat accurate representation of the level of nitrates in a given sample. This process takes a little bit longer than the quick test but once the process is completed, a producer will know for sure what level of nitrate is present and whether or not he or she should cut or graze the crop.
As with any measurement, there are some cautions that one should be aware of. First and foremost is the fact that the measurement is only as good as the sample received. Performing this test consists of me having to cut up, dry and then grind the sample. After it is ground all that is needed to perform the test is 1 gram of the sample. So the more representative the sample is of the entire field, the more accurate the test will be. The other issue is that, once tested, the results show up as a sliding color scale.
So sometimes it can be difficult to determine just exactly where the color that shows up on the test strip falls on the scale.
The moral of this story is that, if you have re-growth and you would like to either cut it or graze it, I would recommend having it tested for nitrates. Given the current state of agriculture production and the fact that the test is free (unless we decide it should be sent to a lab) it just makes sense to.
As always, if you have questions about nitrates or the nitrate test, feel free to give me a call at 433-1206 or send an email to timothy.fine@montana.edu.