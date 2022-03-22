Jeopardy has been around for a long time. Although not the first host of the show but a reboot, Alex Trebek hosted nearly 8,000 episodes of the popular game show. The question now is, have producers destined the show for failure?
After Alex’s death, the powers that be ran a series of guests hosts through the gambit in a search for a new permanent host. They found one in Mike Richards but allowed themselves to become ensnared in a scandal and ditched their choice after just a couple of weeks.
They then went back to the pool of guest hosts and obviously decided, “Hey, let’s divide our audience much in the same way our nation is divided!”
How so? They decided on two hosts — Ken Jennings and Mayim Balik. The two are alternating hosting duties for the foreseeable future (a favorite word of mine lately for different reasons).
The two hosts are polar opposites (and not just in gender). Jennings is more of a traditional Jeopardy host — conservative (in speech and mannerisms). Balik is more bubbly and perky.
While I have always liked Balik and admire her intellectual prowess, I prefer Jennings. The show has survived for decades with boring and stodgy. There is no need to fix something that isn’t broken. That said, it may be too late for that now. Most devotees of the answer and question game show have chosen sides. There are those who feel Jennings should be the permanent host and of course, Balik has plenty of followers as well.
The question is, do the producers continue with alternating hosts? That may now be their only option.
Should they choose to go with either one as THE host, it is possible they will lose a significant number of those who prefer the other and ratings will plunge much like the Hindenburg plummeting to Earth in a ball of fire.
Their first mistake was to can Richards, who was by far the best option. Sure, it would have taken quite a bit of effort in damage control but I honestly think he could have survived it.
Alas, our current society of no forgiveness makes that a difficult choice.
Their second mistake was to try to appease everyone with dueling hosts. Instead, all they have accomplished, as I stated earlier, is dividing their viewership into two factions that will likely abandon the beloved game show if their “champion” is ever dethroned.
It was their job to make a choice. They didn’t and now find themselves in what is ironically known as Double Jeopardy.