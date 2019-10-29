To start off this week’s column, I am obligated to mention the upcoming workshop that will take place on Tuesday. Just as a reminder, the Eastern Agricultural Research Center, USDA Agricultural Research Service Northern Plains Agriculture Research Laboratory, and your local Extension Office are hosting a workshop on Tuesday targeted at helping producers understand the potential issues associated with Palmer amaranth. Palmer amaranth is a troublesome weed (to say the least) that has been found in North Dakota and, in due time, will more than likely make its way to Montana.
The workshop will be held at the Extension Office (1499 N. Central Avenue, Sidney) from 8:30 a.m. to noon this Tuesday. There is no need to pre-register and I just received confirmation that the workshop will be good for four credits for Montana private pesticide applicators. In addition, Montana Commercial applicators who are certified in the categories of Dealer, Agricultural Plant Pest Control, Right of Way Pest Control, Demonstration and Research Pest Control, Special Utility, and/or Regulatory Weed, will also get four credits toward their license. I hope to pack the meeting room at the Extension Office as this is a very important pest that we must all be on the lookout for.
Another workshop that I want to bring to your attention will be coming up in December. This one will appeal to those with an interest in horticulture and will focus on tree pruning. I realize that not many people think of tree pruning when December rolls around but with schedules as they are, this was the earliest that we could get it scheduled.
Many of you are aware of the Re-Tree Richland County program that Stephanie Ridl with the City of Sidney Parks department has implemented. Traditionally, in order to receive a tree from this program there is an obligation to attend a spring workshop focused on tree planting, care, and maintenance. This year she decided to change things up a little and focus on tree pruning.
The dates for this workshop are Monday, Dec. 9; Thursday, Dec. 12; and (weather permitting) a hands-on session on Saturday, Dec. 14. The Monday and Thursday sessions will begin at 6 p.m. here at the Extension Office and the Saturday session will be determined by the group in attendance. As with the palmer workshop there is no need to pre-register but if you do want to receive a tree from the re-tree program, there is an application form at city hall that you need to fill out.
However, there is no requirement to be a part of the re-tree program to participate in the pruning workshop. The workshop will cover the when, how, and why of pruning and depending on class size will allow members to get some advice and help with pruning trees and shrubs in their own yards.
It is my hope that you will join us for one or both of these upcoming workshops. If you have questions about either of them you are welcome to contact me at 433-1206 or send an email to timothy.fine@montana.edu.