Our newsroom is putting together our 2021 Progress magazine, a look back and a look ahead. It publishes at the end of February.
That means going through a full year of stories and planning on what is to come for Richland County. Much of the coverage will follow the pandemic and its effects on our community.
We’ve published more than 200 stories of all shapes and sizes on the effects of COVID-19 from Acts of Kindness to soaring caseloads, mask mandates, and canceled events. Many of these articles told the stories of local businesses, all of which have made valiant efforts to survive and thrive through this difficult year.
Every one of those stories had two commonalities. The business owners were no strangers to hard work, and they wouldn’t have made it this far without the community’s support.
We are thrilled that a vaccine has arrived, but we won’t be out of this for several months, and it will take even longer for businesses to recover.
Last spring, our company, Wick Communications, helped out local businesses with a $500,000 matching grant opportunity. This year, we’re launching our LOVE LOCAL campaign, and it’ll help local businesses as well as charitable groups around town, which have helped us work our way through this.
LOVE LOCAL begins the week of Jan. 11, and here’s how it works:
Any local business that sells a product, a policy, membership, etc. qualifies.
LOVE LOCAL means a great price on advertising. It means a package that includes print, digital, social media and more. We are here to help you grow your business through marketing your message.
Everybody is a winner with LOVE LOCAL. Hopefully you have seen some of the window clings around town that say #LOVE LOCAL. We mean it!
Businesses keep their names and services in front of readers, and local charities get a boost at a time when donations are down.
When we mentioned a business in a news story in 2020, many saw an immediate boost in recognition and revenue. LOVE LOCAL is a continuation of that on the advertising side as we continue to serve our community by putting ourselves solidly behind our local businesses.
If you’d like more information, please contact your advertising rep or me at publisher@sidneyherald.com.