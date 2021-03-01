I grew up a dreamin’ of bein’ a cowboy, and lovin’ the cowboy ways… Willie Nelson.
It’s true, I did.
From as far back as I can remember a part of me has longed for life out West. Of course, like most people, life got in the way of those dreams.
The first problem was that I was not born in the West. I was born in rural Georgia. Once you meet me in person and I open my mouth, there’ll be no doubt about it.
Don’t get me wrong. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with being born in Georgia. It’s actually a fact I’m pretty proud of.
A second problem was that as a dirt poor country boy from Georgia, I had no idea of how to get there. Heck, the only time I had ever left the state was to go across the South Carolina border to buy fireworks, which at that time were illegal in Georgia.
Just after turning 18, I walked by the Navy recruiter’s office in town one day and for some reason I did not pass it by as I had done many times before. I went in and shortly after that joined up.
I’m fairly sure most of you are aware of the geography in the West, and there ain’t no oceans anywhere near most of it.
My time in the Navy took me to California, Illinois, Virginia, South Carolina and Tennessee but not out west. While California may have played a prominent role early on in the west, in my mind it stopped being a part a long time ago.
While in the Navy I also got to see a few places many never get the chance, such as Portugal, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, England, Sicily and Puerto Rico.
I’m as proud of my military service as I am of my birth state but as you can see, that didn’t get me out West, either.
Neither did a couple of marriages and all of the things that go with being hitched.
In 2000, I found myself divorced and between jobs. The internet was building up steam at that time so I got online and started searching for jobs out west. I felt that if I didn’t do it at that time I never would.
I found a seasonal job on a ranch outside of Big Timber as ranch cook. That was my first taste of the cowboy lifestyle, including a 13-mile trek across a couple of mountains herding cattle to summer grazing in 34-degree drizzle, living in a one-room log cabin and a few other experiences.
When that job ended, I knew that at some point I wanted to return and when I did, I wanted to stay for more than a season.
From there I took a job in Arizona, then Colorado and then back to Arizona.
In Arizona I got a chance to ride a bull and learned about living in the western desert.
We packed folks into the national forest by mule in Colorado and lived in tents for a week at a time.
Like the old saying goes, “All good things must come to an end” and my trek across the American West finally ended. As was the case for much of my life to that point, I found myself back in Georgia.
I found a job with a newspaper shortly after returning to Georgia and that seemed to work fairly well for me. I’ve been working for newspapers since 2003.
Even so, Montana was always in the back of my mind and in my dreams.
Some people spend their life dreaming of doing things. Others do them. I tend to fall in with the latter.
I ran across an ad a few weeks ago. The folks in Sidney, Montana were looking for an editor. A couple of emails and phone calls later, I was offered the job.
And, here I am.
It’s not cowboy work but that’s OK. I’m a little too old to start learning that now. I’m out west where I have always felt I belonged. And it feels like home to me.
