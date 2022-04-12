I have this song stuck in my head:
Two of us riding nowhere
Spending someone’s hard-earned pay
You and me Sunday driving
Not arriving on our way back home
—Two of Us, Lennon, McCartney
I was oblivious, just 10, when the Beatles were stumbling toward a finish line all their own, miles ahead of the pack. The album was “Let it Be,” and I just (finally) watched Peter Jackson’s reworking of documentary footage of the making of the album. It’s called “Get Back.”
“Let it Be,” was officially the last album released (in 1970) after its bits and pieces had been assembled by Phil Spector. “Abbey Road,” in 1969, was the last time they worked together. Then, the breakup. I remember that. It was as if the world had changed, and it had. The Beatles had changed it.
“Let it Be” has been described as a bit of a crash landing because it fell short of ambitions—to record 14 new songs without the studio tricks and fixes that had become de rigueur for the band that had years ago abandoned touring. But how can any effort that produced “Let it Be,” “The Long and Winding Road,” “Across the Universe,” and “Get Back” be considered a failure?
They’ve got less than a month to become a band again in the truest sense because Ringo is set to star in a movie at the end of the month. Some of the songs in progress eventually land on “Abbey Road.”
Although the eight hours of footage show the lads, all in their late 20’s, exhausted and headed in different directions, the connection between them, especially between Lennon and McCartney, is often joyful.
By this time Lennon, Yoko at his side, has passively ceded leadership to McCartney who struggles to bring George along. He’s dour. He’s got a catalog of songs but remains limited to two cuts on this album. Ringo, is, well, Ringo. He’s the quiet Beatle, it seems, but when George quits the band during the sessions, and they must contemplate the end, there are tears in his eyes.
Over a private lunch, John grabs the reins for a moment, admonishing Paul for his treatment of George, showing empathy that comes through in so much of his music. After a couple of tries, they woo George back and the beat goes on. George even laughs and smiles. They’re still brothers, sure, but brothers growing up and apart.
It takes fate in the guise of Billy Preston to energize the sessions. An impromptu visit leads to his recruitment and magic, enough so that the Beatles contemplate making him a fifth Beatle. But Paul notes that there are enough problems with four.
They’re adrift and ill-suited for the business their music has become. In charge of their own affairs for the first time because Brian Epstein, their manager, had committed suicide in 1967. “Mr. Epstein,” they call him respectfully. It’s especially poignant when you remember that these were tough young men from a tough port city. I interviewed Bobby Vee once and he reminisced about a bus tour across England with the Beatles who were just about to break out. “John and Paul had fistfights on the bus!”
Somehow, the fates conspired, “Mr. Epstein” heard and saw something special in them, and they became bigger than any musical group before or after. Transformational. But they’re tired.
Still, there’s a sweetness between them. Paul defends John’s new direction and Yoko’s presence. John exhibits extraordinary patience as Paul searches for a sound he just can’t find. And when they sing together, they’re kindred spirits. A partnership for the ages.
It culminates with the concert on the roof of Apple Studios. They rise to the occasion as a crowd mills beneath them and bobbies are dispatched to shut them down for disturbing the peace. God, it’s glorious. Even elderly passersby approve. The last song they ever play together live is “Get Back,” with police authorities hovering.
Get back to where you once belonged.
John turns back to his microphone. “I’d like to say thank you on behalf of the group and ourselves, and I hope we’ve passed the audition.”
Oh, my, yes.