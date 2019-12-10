At the December school board meeting, Sidney trustees discussed the possibility of therapy dogs in the school district. As a person who most often has my dog in tow at work or otherwise, I was immediately excited to listen in on the conversation. I was disappointed to hear the idea didn't excite the school board as much as it did me.
I understand their stance. They worry about liability, time constraints, cleanup, responsibility of pet ownership, and possibly pet allergies. Those are all legitimate topics to address. Mary Pfau, the high school counselor who proposed the idea, did her best to answer any concerns. As the idea was tabled for now, they didn't exactly say no, but they sure weren't going to give an easy yes.
Studies show many benefits of therapy dogs in schools, including increased attendance, stress relief, emotional support, and decreased anxiety resulting in higher academic scores. There is a lot of support for the idea, especially with special needs students, who have shown increased interaction with peers with the implementation of therapy dogs.
Therapy dogs are not service dogs. The Canine Journal explained the difference as, "A service dog is trained to help people with disabilities such as visual impairments, mental illnesses, seizure disorders, diabetes, etc. A therapy dog is trained to provide comfort and affection to people in hospice, disaster areas, retirement homes, hospitals, nursing homes, schools and more."
I openly admit I'm biased on the topic. I love dogs, much more than I love people in general. A well-trained therapy animal could make such a world of difference in a emotionally sensitive student. My untrained lump of lard has brought almost 11 years of immeasurable happiness to my life. I can't imagine what a difference she would have made to me as a teenager.
The Sidney School Board is full of thoughtful adults who I believe take great care in their decision-making process. I don't think they have their minds made up before they listen to new ideas. With the implementation of the four-day school week, it's understandable they feel they should take it one innovation at a time this year.
When the matter comes back around to the board, I do hope they each consider the topic of student mental health a serious priority. Sure, no one wants to necessarily clean up dog poop or vacuum pet hair, but isn't that a small price to pay in for the emotional well-being of students? With the growing popularity of therapy dogs, it would be easy to model school policy after another district. No one is asking to reinvent the wheel.
I think the ultimate decision should involve student council, who hopefully will run a poll around the district about having a therapy animal on site. They could address potential drawbacks, like allergies, cleanup or fear of animals and propose ways to alleviate those items. If the student body expresses a need and desire for a therapy dog, it should be taken more seriously by the board.
It's a dog-eat-dog world out there. Some canine therapy could bring some much-needed compassion and calm to today's students.