Life is full of irony. At times that irony turns out for the better and sometimes it goes the other way. Such was the case on Monday.
I was sitting at my desk trying to write my Thanksgiving column.
Before I go on, a little backstory is necessary.
I use the same format my former publisher Gary Jones used each Thanksgiving. Everyone, including me, loved his annual list of things he is thankful for. I do not know if it is original to him or not but likely others have done something similar. I just know everyone I know always anticipated reading Gary’s version.
After I moved on from the Elberton Star I borrowed that idea, acknowledging the inspiration for the list. I was doing so on Monday afternoon. Of course he was on that list and I had prefaced the column giving him credit.
For me, following Gary’s example accomplishes three things. First, and obviously, it forces me to think about all of the things I am thankful for. Just as Gary, I try to include people, life events and even the little things in my list. Second, I do not have to come up with yet another column idea. At times that can be pretty tough. Finally, and far from the least, it always reminds me of working with Gary at the Star. This realistically would have been first on the list but that would make it more anticlimactic and no one wants to be anticlimactic.
So, here is the irony. On Monday I was sitting at my desk trying to write my annual list of things I am thankful for. Of course, Gary was always a part of that list. You’ll read that column on Nov.24.
In the midst of creating the list, I received a text message from a friend stating, “Did you see this?” I clicked the link and it was the Elberton Star’s announcement that Gary had passed away.
My initial reaction was shock. Then, disbelief. Finally, sadness. Gary was gone.
It was really hard to grasp the idea Gary had died. To me and I am certain others as well, Gary was not just a part of that newspaper, he was the face and soul of that newspaper. It was, and still is almost impossible to think of the Elberton Star without him.
Sure, someone will sit behind that desk on the second floor and I am sure whoever fills that void will do a stellar job. It will be important, however, that they realize they are not replacing Gary Jones. They are filling the role of publisher.
Just as in sports, when a legendary head coach leaves the next head coach will inevitably and unfairly be compared to the legend. Given time and success, however, they will eventually be accepted by the team and by the “fans.”
As for me, there are many things I truly miss about that place and job. I learned a lot from Gary. Much of it I did not realize until I had to do many of the things he did to produce a really good newspaper. I truly wish I understood the job more while I was there. I would have done quite a few things differently. I’m not sure Gary ever realized the influence he had on me and my career but I do owe a lot of my success to him. I likely wouldn’t be in the position I am in today without some of the wisdom he passed on.
We kept in touch over the past few years. We exchanged text messages just recently. I had hoped to stop in and see him while home for Thanksgiving.
He was a great newspaperman, a mentor, and a friend. And I miss him.
Gary may have left us, but he is not gone. His influence reaches much farther than the boundaries of Elbert County, Georgia. A part of him is still alive and well some 1,800 miles away in Sidney, Montana.
Goodbye, Gary, until we meet again in the hereafter.