Greta Thunberg is stuck in New York and can’t get home to Sweden.
She sailed across the Atlantic in a zero-emissions sailboat (well except for the advanced technology required to build a modern yacht equipped with photovoltaic solar panels but let’s not quibble) only to find the climate conference had been moved to Spain. Now she’s asking for help to get back, and she only travels by boat and train.
Well she’s no hypocrite, you have to give her that. Unlike luminaries such as Leonardo de Caprio which whom she’s been posing lately, she doesn’t fly to climate conferences on private jets with the carbon emissions of my town.
No she’s no hypocrite. What she is, is a seriously disturbed young lady who has somehow managed to make first her parents, then her country, and now a substantial part of the world dance to her tune.
Are we nuts? Let us review the obvious.
To begin with, she’s 16 years old and looks maybe 12. Very possibly the result of a vegan diet from age 11. She has a noticeable fascial asymmetry. And while in this video age it is always possible to catch an unflattering picture of anyone frequently photographed in mid-grimace, an unusually high percentage of pictures show her with her face twisted into a rictus of hate. And these are from sympathetic sources!
According to herself and her parents she has been diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, and selective mutism.
Reportedly, according to an as-yet untranslated book by her mother, she flies into uncontrollable rages and is convinced she can see carbon dioxide molecules, and that belief cannot be shaken.
As a child she badgered her mother into giving up her opera career, because it involved flying to gigs. Perhaps not much of a loss since her parents have reportedly made a pretty penny off their darling daughter.
This kid is not normal! She’s not even screwed up in a typically teenage way.
And yet she has been invited to address the United Nations, where she screamed, “How dare you? You have stolen my future!”
And weirdest of all, allegedly sane people are claiming she is preternaturally wise and a “leader of the future.”
She sparked a student strike in Sweden that spread to parts of Europe and the United States, though giving kids a high-minded excuse to skip school is perhaps not as difficult as one might imagine.
“I’m not slacking, I’m saving the planet!”
In 2019 she has been awarded: the Goldene Kamera, Fritt Ord Award, Rachel Carson Prize, Ambassador of Conscience Award, Right Livelihood Award, and the International Children’s Peace Prize Award, most of which sound kinda nice but never heard of. But she was also elected Fellow of the Royal Scottish Geographical Society which actually sounds like kind of a big deal.
I would not have you believe I am poring scorn on a callow teenager. What I am is furious that allegedly responsible adults are using a seriously disturbed child in need of therapy, and discipline, for their own feel-good agenda.
And I’ll say this, it is flat morally wrong to take a child and treat them as if they were an important person entitled to give advice to grown-ups.
If there are any grown-ups in the room that is.
And I’m going to urge you all to look up a name, Marjoe Gortner. Of which more anon.