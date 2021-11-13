In two months I’ll hit 62. A lot of folks can’t say that, so I feel pretty darn lucky.
Even so, there are times I kind of feel like Minneapolis columnist Billy Noonan when he said, “If I had known I’d live this long I’d have taken better care of myself.” (There are those who attribute the quote to Mickey Mantle or Eubie Blake but the earliest record of it belongs to Noonan.)
Not that I’m old, mind you. Then again, I’m not young, either. While I do call myself an old man occasionally, I feel I’m still floundering somewhere between middle-aged and elderly.
I do think I have learned a few valuable lessons over my six decades. (OK, I have to admit it. Using the term “six decades” does make me sound pretty old.) That being the case, I thought I’d share some of my worldly wisdom with you.
Growing old and growing up are not the same thing. I often use the phrase, “Maybe when I grow up.” Those who know me well, or those who read this column probably understand that better than others. Also, most who know me have given up on that actually happening. Just ask my ex-wife.
No matter where life takes you, make the most of it. I’ve lived in some great places. I’ve lived in a few that were, well, less than stellar. This is probably even more true when you grow up poor. I’m sure some of you can relate.
Growing up, my family once lived in a house with a honey bee hive in the back wall. No, it was not an enhanced feature of the house, and not all of the honey bees would exit the hive to the outside.
My family also live in a trailer for a while (no, not a mobile home… a trailer complete with wind-out windows). The trailer had no air conditioning. My very Southern dad attached an industrial fan to one end pulling air through the trailer in the summer to give us a little relief from those Georgia summer days. That right there is a prime example of redneck ingenuity at its finest.
One thing I have learned, whether it was moving constantly while growing up, moving wherever Uncle Sam told me to while in the Navy, or moving wherever my wanderlust took me was to always look for the gems wherever I was. (No, I’m not talking about half-sized tater tots.) I can tell you what I liked about every location I ever lived… and honestly can’t remember the bad. Well, except those honey bees in the back wall. You just don’t forget something like that.
Take that house with the honey bee hive. It was the first house we lived in that I got my own bedroom… and where I played baseball for the Comer Braves… and the place where my brother David and I made the evening news while fishing for hornyheads in the creek.
The next one isn’t totally accurate, but I’m throwing it in here anyway. You’re never too old to try anything. Take snow skiing. I know a senior citizen who decided to try snow skiing for the first time at 60. Her name is Margie. I’m pretty sure Margie had a great time learning to ski… well… until she fell wrong and twisted her knee and had to have surgery.
Or my first attempt to ride a bull at 40. Yes, a live one. While I did not require surgery or any professional medical care for that matter, let’s just say I did pay a price.
In the end, however, I think both of us would say the price was worth the memories of those experiences. Margie never strapped on skis again and I have never strapped my hand to the back of a live bull again (well, at least not to this point), we can still say we did it while others only dream of it.
Finally, here’s a familiar one. Old age ain’t so bad considering the alternative. Yes, there are parts of me that hurt. While I proclaim you’re never too old to try anything, there are probably quite a few I shouldn’t try and some I couldn’t do if I did try. Let’s face it. I’m closer to the end than the beginning now. But I’m not quite finished. Neither are you. Don’t give up on yourself or life because it truly is better than the alternative.
We’ll do this again next week as long as the sun keeps rising on the Sunrise City.