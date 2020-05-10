Many conservative legislators around the state are working hard to mitigate the influence of the leftist Solutions Caucus, which was founded several years ago in a partnership between the extreme left-wing of the Republican Party and the Democratic Governor’s office.
This caucus of Republicans are in the minority, but because they vote with Democrats on crucial bills, they have allowed the balance of power to shift to the left. The Solutions Caucus has worked hard to recruit and support liberal candidates who, in any other place, would be on the Democratic ticket.
Having served alongside Joel Krautter in the Montana House, I can say with a degree of experience and authority that Krautter is a proud member of the Solutions Caucus and has done everything in his ability to convince Richland County voters that he’s a conservative when his voting record screams otherwise.
Krautter is depended upon by Democrats in Helena to regularly vote with them against his Republican counterparts. They know that he’s a trustworthy ally against Republican leadership, and this is why Republican leadership has been so vocal opposing him. Simply put, Krautter would be in the Democratic Party if he were a more honest candidate.
It’s one thing to pose for campaign photos at a branding to act like he’s vaguely familiar with agriculture, or to talk about hunting pheasants when defending the Second Amendment. These are all just pictorial exaggerations common in politics. But it’s quite another thing to be dishonest about his voting record or to use the term “conservative” when describing himself. Anyone who has served with Krautter knows he’s not conservative by any Montana standard.
Most recently, Krautter sent out a mailing advertising himself as providing “conservative solutions.” This is the name of his Democrat-leaning caucus, which is now calling itself the “Conservative Solutions Caucus.” Yet all of the members of this caucus have F-ratings in party loyalty from Legistats. And nearly all of them vote with Democrats against Republicans. The term “conservative” is designed as a dishonest misnomer to confuse voters back home. Don’t fall for it.
While these Democrat-crossover voters are more common on my side of the state, Krautter stands out as a big blue dot in what is otherwise a sea of red throughout most of eastern Montana. He is, beyond a doubt, the most liberal legislator in your part of the state since Walt McNutt.
Krautter has voted for many tax increases, supported taxpayer-funded abortion through Medicaid Expansion Renewal, and has sided against business regarding tax hikes on aviation fuel, hotel taxes and vehicle registration. If re-elected, he will vote for many more tax increases, emboldened by Richland County’s decision to send a Democrat-in-Republican clothing back to Helena.
Theresa Manzella is a state representative for House District 85.