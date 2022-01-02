“A horse bit it off!”
That’s a joke I love, and I always have to explain it. Fortunately it’s a rare example of a joke which is still funny once explained.
I heard the story on a TV interview with actor Donald Sutherland. He said he grew up on a farm in Canada and had a neighbor whose ear had been bitten off by a horse.
One New Years Day he was walking across the neighbor’s farm and saw the fellow from afar.
Sutherland shouted, “Happpy Newww Yearrr!”
“A horse bit it off!”
I like to start the new year off with a joke, because I suspect a lot of it is going to be no laughing matter.
First of all, there is no reset button for history. That’s what David Hackett Fischer calls “the Fallacy of Periodicity,” the unconscious notion that arbitrary labels for periods of time are somehow “real.”
(In a gem of a book titled “Historians’ Fallacies,” called the one book scholars pore through to make sure they’re NOT cited.)
There is no “The Sixties” for example. We’re talking about a period ranging from calendar dates in the late 50s to the mid-70s characterized by social unrest, an unpopular foreign war, and domestic terrorism.
Also some pretty good music and Lord I miss bell bottoms!
History does have its seasons of decay, rebirth, and renewal, and it pleases us to think of them as coinciding with the seasons from fall and winter through spring and summer. And we like to pin them to dates.
“This date marks the time things will change for the better.”
Would be nice but we’re still a divided country, inflation is still rising, and the world is still a dangerous place.
Worse, we seem to have lost any sense of how to assess risks. Which we need in order to deal with them.
For example, with Covid we feared a Spanish Flu-level event, i.e. a body count equal to a major war.
Instead we got roughly a Swine Flu-and-a-half level event. Which we’re dealing with by shutting down the economy with downstream effects that will last for years.
Relations with our two world power adversaries are worse than they’ve been for years.
Sly Putin is setting Biden up for humiliation on the world stage. He sees Russia becoming the great imperial power bestriding the Eurasian landmass again.
China is openly threatening the United States with nukes – and nobody seems to take it seriously. Our leaders barely seem to notice when Chinese officials say they intend to take Taiwan back, extend their hegemony over the Pacific, and if you don’t like it then how much do you like Los Angeles, San Francisco, or Seattle?
We’re meeting these challenges by militantly insisting people use the pronouns of choice of people confused about their gender identity.
We’re refusing to consider whether Covid is an escape from a biological warfare lab, and condemning sober and scientific analysis of the possibility as “racist.”
And the official attitude towards inflation is eerily like the Saturday Night Live skit from the Carter years. (Back when it was funny. Remember?)
“Inflation is your friend. Wouldn’t y’all like to be millionaires?”
We have every reason to believe things will get worse before they get better. And now is the point I’m supposed to write an upbeat holiday ending.
But I can’t think of one, save this. If you’re tough-minded enough to look facts in the face, if you haven’t dismissed this as paranoid fear-mongering, then you’re tough enough to survive and teach your children how.