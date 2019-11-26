Being home for the holidays doesn't have to mean busy airports, bad roads, stressful weather and anxious travel. For me, the majority of my adult years, it's just meant being happy to have a roof over my head and food to eat.
My family has spent a lot of years spread across the country. It's made me appreciate budget-friendly travel and has made me more mindful of "smarter" times to set out on the road. It's also created a world wherein I really enjoy spending holidays quietly at my house with a limited number of people around.
I have admitted to being a humbug this time of year, but it's really not about not liking the holidays. I just happen to like celebrating holidays in a nontraditional way. The thought of fighting through the crowds in an airport makes me cringe. I don't want to cause unnecessary stress to myself or my bank account in a desperate attempt to spend holidays with family. I also don't decorate for Christmas. Reason? Undecorating.
The great thing about that is my family understands. I wasn't raised in a dynamic where presence is demanded. It has always been more of a "great if we see you, cool if we don't," kind of attitude. I love it. It's such a simple approach.
That kind of approach has also allowed me to create my own holiday traditions. I have certain movies I like to watch, appetizers I like to cook and typically go for beef and seafood over turkey or ham. I love being in my home with my dog (and now my husband), relaxing with no pressure. It's the best way to spend a holiday, in my humble opinion.
That's not to say I haven't enjoyed family gatherings in the past. When my parents lived in Williston, I really cherished the years we spent holidays together. We all knew it wasn't a forever situation, so that allowed us to come in with appreciative attitudes. I'm especially glad I spent those holidays with my grandma, who is now passed away. She always liked to be set up on the couch with football on the television, a glass of wine or room-temperature beer, and her plate of goodies to pick at.
The lesson my low-key family has taught me is to learn to feel at home wherever you are. Whether it's just being comfortable in your own skin or appreciating a roof over your head and a warm meal, "home for the holidays" can be whatever you need it to be.
This year, my family will be saving our dollars on travel. My mom has a big birthday coming up in March and I personally decided I'd rather buy a plane ticket to her neck of the woods that time of year.
We all have our traditions for the holidays. My tradition is practicing gratitude no matter where I find myself.