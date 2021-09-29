“Don’t be superstitious, it’s bad luck.”
- Fred Astaire, Finians Rainbow
The other day I noticed my daughter had picked up a superstition from me. She found a penny on the ground, tails up. So she turned it over and left it there for the next person to find.
I think she saw me do that once and it must have stuck. It’s a personal superstition. The traditional notion is it’s good luck to find a penny, but only if it’s lying heads up. So I elaborated on that and don’t pick them up when I find them heads down, but turn them over for the next person to find.
What can I say? I’m a 20th century rationalist by education, but a superstitious Celt by heritage.
I believe in luck, good and bad. I believe in omens. I believe you can weigh the odds and attract good luck.
Yes, yes, I KNOW it’s not rational. I believe it just the same.
I buy lottery tickets when it’s a really big score. I’m convinced if I get money in the mail the whole day will go well. I’m half-convinced Trickster Spirit swiped the extra set of car keys I know I brought into the house, put down somewhere and can’t find anywhere.
I never give a knife as a present, I always demand one penny in payment.
(Oddly enough, Friday the 13th doesn’t bother me when one rolls around.)
And I’m convinced it’s all because of my Irish-Scottish ancestry. Which is itself pure superstition.
“I’m a Celt, I was born to superstition!”
And furthermore, I don’t think I’m much different from a lot of other people if only they’d admit it.
Where does this stuff come from? I mean this is the 21st century after all.
Some superstitions are picked up from example, like my daughter picked up my penny custom.
Some must be transmitted from child-to-child over time, without passing through any grown-ups, like many traditional nursery rimes.
Superstitions can be a mark of identity.
“This is something my people believe. Something unique to us.”
Such superstitions are often enshrined as customs. For example at the brandy and cigars thing the English do after formal dinners, the brandy decanter is always passed to the right around the table. If the guy to your left wants a refill it has to go all the way around to get to him.
Some superstitious taboos arise because people have somehow learned something is bad for you but can’t explain why.
In the early 20th century there was an outbreak of bubonic plague in Manchuria that happened after recent immigrants from China attempted to enter the fur business and ignored a host of taboos local fur trappers observed.
It turned out all those taboos had the effect of keeping fur trappers away from contact with sick animals. Who’d a thunk it?
And sometimes there is stuff that is just plain spooky. Like the time an inches thick glass ashtray spontaneously shattered while just sitting on the table of a recently widowed friend.
Within a week there followed a homicide among her acquaintances.
Anthropologists say magical beliefs are all about things we perceive as beyond our control. An area that has steadily shrunk with the profess of science, medicine, and technology.
But still, a lot less of life is within our control than we like to think. So for as far ahead as I can see we’ll always have these little superstitious rituals to give us the feeling there is something we can do about it.