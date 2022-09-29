Jim Elliott

Montana Viewpoint

I’ve got to hand it to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for sharing the wealth of the immigrant crisis with Massachusetts, I’m just not sure what to hand him. A couple of weeks ago DeSantis had a couple of planeloads of asylum-seeking legal immigrants from Venezuela shipped from a San Antonio, Texas immigrant shelter to exclusive Martha’s Vinyard island off the Massachusetts coast. Border states like Texas and Arizona shouldn’t have to be the only ones to bear the costs of humanitarian aid to immigrant families some governors feel, and so it’s appropriate that they transport a portion of their unwelcome charges to liberal locales that profess sympathy for the immigrants. Helping them to do their share, as it were. By the same token of course, I don’t know why Montana has to bear the full burden of 20 degree below zero winters, and want to be the first to propose sending some of that weather south to Florida in chartered fleets of refrigerated trucks.

DeSantis did not, as some have said, use federal COVID money to pay for the charters. He used the interest from the federal COVID money, which is somehow different.



