I’m sure most people have seen at least one or two of those “… For Dummies” books. It seems they have a “for Dummies” book for just about anything. Don’t believe me, how about these actual titles: Acne for Dummies; Beach Baby Jigsaw Puzzle for Dummies; Elvis for Dummies; and of course, Raising Smart Kids for Dummies. In all, there are 339 titles in the series so chances are you can find one for just about anything you can imagine, including plastic surgery and anger management. No, I’m not kidding.
Knowing that someone would suggest I get a copy, I looked it up and there is no Newspaper Editor for Dummies. There is, however, a Complete Idiot’s Guide to Journalism.
I’m thinking of writing a “Dummies” book about parenting. There are already a couple of parenting books in the series, but mine would be unique and offer creative parenting advice I learned way back when there were kids in the house. I would call it, well, Creative Parenting for Dummies.
One of the first topics I would cover would be Creative Discipline. The reason should be obvious. It seems most parents out there these days either do not know how to discipline their children, have given up on disciplining their children, or did not realize they were supposed to discipline their children.
Since this is a “softball” column, we won’t delve into the social and psychological ramifications of spanking, nor will we discuss the effectiveness of blaming everyone except your child for anything deemed less than appropriate in their behavior.
As a parent, I always attempted to make any discipline I handed out appropriate to the crime. Here’s a perfect example:
A long, long time ago in a state far, far away from Montana, my family was gathered at my grandparents house having Sunday dinner. For those who may be confused, the noonday meal on Sunday is called Sunday dinner in the South, which is where I was born and raised. At night we eat supper. It’s Biblical. Jesus and the disciples did not partake of the last dinner, they had the last supper.
As was the case at that time, the young ones were all gathered at the “kid’s table” while my wife and I had graduated to the “grown-ups” table. I glanced over at the kid’s table and saw my (step)son putting spaghetti in his sister’s tea.
I’m sure most parents who are reading this are thinking, “This is unacceptable behavior, but what can I really do about it?”
It’s a fair question. For those who condone spanking, this would not be considered an “adolescent felony.” It’s more of a “mischievous misdemeanor” and in my opinion corporal punishment is not warranted. That leaves us to ponder, what else can I do? I’ll be happy to share the answer with you.
I turned to the kid’s table and said, “Chad, you’re going to drink your sister’s tea.”
To put it mildly, Chad was not happy. Chad was just the opposite. He was in shock. When he objected I simply told him, “That’s what you were hoping your sister would do, so you’re going t drink all of it.”
For the next half-hour or so, he cried and begged and pleaded. He would take a sip and gag, then cry a little more. When my grandmother tried to intervene, I bravely stood my ground. I will say it’s not easy to stand your ground against Meemaw, but in this case I did.
He finally got the tea down and I called him over to where I sat. I told him, “You should have learned one of two lessons from this. Either never do this again, or don’t get caught.” He laughed and ran to play with the other kids.
I’m not sure which lesson he learned but he must have learned one of them because I never had to deal with it again.
I have many other examples of creative parenting in a wide variety of situations that have nothing to do with discipline. I do not have, however, the space to write about them here so you may be forced to wait for the book I haven’t even started writing yet. Either that, or you can send your parenting questions to Ask Mark at editor@sidneyherald.com and who knows, your question may be answered in a future column.
We’ll do this again next week as long as the sun keeps shining on the Sunrise City.