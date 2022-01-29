I’ve been a Pandora member for ten years or more. I guess I should probably be more specific. I’ve used the Pandora music app for over 10 years now, not the jewelry company. There’s a big difference. I personally own no Pandora jewelry. Not that I have anything against Pandora jewelry. They have some pretty cool stuff. Just not stuff for me. At least not that I know of. There might be and I just haven’t seen it yet. As you can tell by now, it’s not easy writing a column in a “woke” world, especially when you happen to be one of the least “woke” people you know. At least in today’s definition of the word I am.
I’m not sure what the “official” definition of being “woke” is but from what I have seen it must be something like, “Becoming offended by almost everything that is said, done or possibly even thought.” Basically, think of it as “politically correct” on steroids, Red Bull and 5-Hour Energy at the same time.
Actually, it didn’t start out that way. The word began as a term to indicate someone has gained insight or recognition of injustice or discrimination. On the surface it would be hard to argue that definition would be a bad thing. But wait. There’s more!
In our current “Absolutely Everything Is Political And You’re Either For Me And I Love Everything About You Or You’re Against Me And I Hate Everything About You” world, the term “woke” has been hijacked by idiots on both sides and corrupted to the point that it will unfortunately never be able to return to its humble and innocent beginnings.
To illustrate my point, this week M&Ms candies unveiled their “new look” characters that look amazingly almost identical to their “old look” characters. These new look/old look cartoon M&Ms were immediately stigmatized by both the public and media as being “woke,” causing some to gnash their teeth and rend their clothing and cover their heads with ashes while vowing never to eat another small candy-covered chocolate oval again. It’s as if the public was rebelling against the fictitious iconic candy characters by saying, “Yea! Take this you small tasty chocolatey morsels, with or without peanuts! We’re not going to take this anymore!” I’m pretty sure the yellow peanut M&M is still confused by it all.
By now you’re wondering what all of this has to do with Pandora’s music app. Well, sir, I’ll tell you. Just remember we are using the current fatally corrupted version of the term “woke” so it’s not necessary to respond with hate mail. Of course, that really doesn’t stop anyone from sending hate mail these days, so, what the heck. Send it to editor@sidneyherald.com. I’ll probably need the laugh that day.
I have quite a wide variety of music selected on my personal station, which I call Planet Stormy. Anyone who chooses to listen to that station (and I have absolutely no idea why anyone other than me would) will hear country music (mostly classic country), classic rock, 70s pop, jazz, contemporary Christian and a few fringe artists as well.
Pandora uses something called algorithms to determine my musical taste and plays music that matches songs and artists I have given a thumbs up to and avoids songs and artists I have given a thumbs down to.. or at least that’s how it’s supposed to work. The end result is supposed to be a station that always plays music I like. And it did. Until recently.
Lately those algorithms must have been tweaked so as to introduce me to more “woke” music because occasionally my station will now play a hip hop song or contemporary whatever-they-call-this-current-stuff song by a band with a bizarre name like Dead Monkey Pirates or whatever. It has done so at least three times in the past hour or thereabouts. I believe it’s possible Pandora is trying to introduce me to music that is more “woke” than, say, Lynyrd Skynyrd, AC/DC, Alan Jackson, Fattburger or Chris LeDoux. (Yes, Fattburger is an actual jazz band.)
Regardless of what it’s called, it’s definitely not what I listen to. I immediately give those songs a thumbs down which stops the song and hopefully sends it to Planet Stormy purgatory never to be heard again on my station. Of course that might depend on just how “woke” these algorithms are. Only time will tell.
Mark Berryman is the editor of this newspaper and an award-winning columnist.