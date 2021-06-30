Oh dear it seems I’m a “victim blamer.”
That charge came in the context of an exchange on whether it was appropriate after a woman’s heart-rending account of an assault to ask if there was something she could have done to avoid it.
My position is, there is a time and place for it but yes it should be, has to be done.
My correspondents held that it is forever and always off-limits and to even consider such a thing makes you an awful person and a victim blamer. And furthermore you probably drown puppy dogs and voted for Trump.
I then asked if it is off limits after a house fire to ask how it might have been prevented? Would it be victim blaming to point out that it’s a tad careless to store plastic bags, or “frozen gasoline” as fire fighters call them, near a heat source?
Well that ended that conversation, with much recrimination and a charge of victim blaming.
“Victim blaming” is one of those terms that was coined for a good and useful purpose. It describes the tendency of people who believe their lives are safe and secure to want to blame the victims of crimes for what happened to them.
It’s not because they’re bad people, or dour Puritans who believe God punished you with ill fortune for you sins. It’s because people want to grasp at anything which reassures them bad things won’t happen to them.
I first encountered it in its rawest form years ago, when my old university town was rocked by a case of four college football players who assaulted a young lady in the athletic dorm.
A lot of men I knew had a “string ‘em up” attitude, but what startled me was the number of women I worked with who reacted, “So what was she doing there at that time of night?” Or, “I’ve been to parties there and anyone who goes there knows what to expect.”
(The reason she was there at that hour was she was taken by a friend who was dating a football player who then left her alone while she went to his room for some entirely consensual hanky-panky. In other words she was naïve, not a “loose woman.”)
I saw it when I approached my daughter’s school with an offer to donate copies of my friend Alain Buresse’s book “Survive a Shooting,” which was the product of years of research into mass shootings and how to prepare for the possibility in a calm and rational manner.
Nobody would touch it.
And I’ve seen it in the hostility some display at the sight of people who refuse to be victims and fight back.
They want to blame the victim to assure themselves that bad things don’t happen to good people. And perhaps because there is a victim industry staffed by people who have a professional interest in advocating for victims rather than preventing them from becoming victims.
(A security consultant I know once told a woman’s shelter director young girls should be advised not to get passed out drunk in rooms full of strange men. “A girl’s got a right to have fun,” she replied.)
But the term has become twisted to condemn taking sensible precautions to prevent terrifying possibilities and to justify insanely reckless behavior.