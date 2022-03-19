The first sign came years ago when the pretty checkout girls started calling me “sir.” Most recently, I was taken to task in a Facebook skirmish for being an old, out-of-touch white guy. Well, it’s official. I’m recovering from a broken hip, so I guess I’m old.
I always suspected a hip replacement was in my future. It’s a genetic issue with Benders. We’re devastatingly handsome and have bad hips. My 59-year-old brother Scott had his replaced last summer.
I wish it were something spectacular, like I crashed a snowmobile, or even a drunken tumble down the stairs, but no, I snapped a badly-degraded hip getting off the couch.
I will say this, I was never so happy to see flashing red lights in the yard, and even happier when Eric Heupel of the Ashley Ambulance Department poked his head into the living room where I was stuck on the couch like a rag doll in the early hours of a Monday morning. I don’t remember what my blood pressure was but it was in the millions and I think they had to use a mainframe computer to calculate it.
Now, anyone who’s done the least bit of doctoring knows the common question you’re asked at a time like that is what your level of pain is. “On a scale of 1-10, it’s eff-you!” I was thinking, but numerically, I pegged it at about a 19.
I got a shot for the pain before they tried to move me by sling down the stairs and to the gurney outside, but I’m not sure it made much of dent. Poor Gus the Wonder Pug was beside himself to see me in such pain and being dragged away by strangers so he was snarling protectively as Dylan held him back from creating more casualties. Then it was off to Ashley Medical Center for X-rays. It was a pretty complicated break, it turned out.
My transfer to Bismarck was held up though, because they had a heck of a time finding an open bed. Now, for those of you who haven’t been vaccinated and unnecessarily end up in the hospital, please note that there’s a domino effect. As it was, I had to wait until Tuesday evening to get into surgery, and believe me, the staff at St. A’s had their hands full trying to keep my pain down to a dull scream. Kidding. Mostly.
They tried to keep me comfortable on the ambulance ride up with ketamine. You might have heard about that stuff. It can be abused as a party drug or used for mental health issues. All I’ll say is Timothy Leary would have approved. I had this very weird animation movie going on in my head, a welcome distraction from the pain, but Eric kept interrupting me. “Tony, are you still with us?” And I kept thinking, “Shut up, Eric, it’s just getting good!”
The good news is, by chance, I think, or maybe because it was a complicated surgery, I got the guy everyone agrees is The Man when it comes to hip surgery, Dr. Brian Dahl. He was pleased as punch with the outcome which involved some creativity, metal, cement, wire, and a long stretch on the operating table. He told me later that there had been little to no damage to the muscles in the area, a testament to the expertise of the ambulance crew. What would we do without them in these rural communities? God bless, ‘em, every one.
At first, the physical therapists treated me like I was fragile glass but after follow-ups with Dr. Dahl’s team, they deemed me ready to start motoring, albeit with a walker or crutches with the expectation that I’ll graduate to a cane in the near future. It’s remarkable, really.
So, if you’re wondering why there were some column re-runs recently, oldies but goodies, that’s why.
It’s been an eventful 12 months, starting with esophageal surgery at Mayo and now, this hip thing, and my respect and appreciation for our medical professionals from the ambulance crews to some of the best surgeons in the world, from Ashley to Bismarck to Fargo to Rochester, has only grown.
I’m still standing. Really. Just limpy when I walk. All things considered, I’ll take it. It’s good to be back at my computer again. Hold the ketamine.