Well my daughter is very sick and she’s about 600 miles away from me, more from her mother.
She went off to an art camp two weeks ago to nurture her talent for drawing. The camp required every student to be vaccinated for COVID and accepted only half as many students as usual to maintain social distancing.
Sooooo, it’s not COVID. It’s something else that’s going round and what a nurse let slip was that it’s probably because kids have been so isolated from each other the past year their immune systems have gotten soft and flabby.
It’s times like this I remember an old saying her namesake told us when we had children.
My daughter is named for an Englishwoman, also my son’s godmother, who was the widow of a Russian KGB agent who defected to the UK after the Second World War – and that’s not even the most interesting thing about her.
During the War she was the youngest censor at the BBC and vividly remembered the Blitz, and hearing Neville Chamberlain speak after the Munich meeting with Hitler when he promised “peace in our time.” (She said he was actually quite cynical about it, knowing England was in no way prepared for a land war on the Continent.)
Judith told us a number of things about raising children. The one I remember at this time is, “Every child must eat a peck of dirt growing up.”
I had to look that up. A peck is a quarter of a bushel, or about eight quarts. That’s a lot of dirt.
I might add that Judith died at 90 and was active until the last year of her life.
Something else she passed on to us was from the woman who taught her how to cook, an Englishwoman who cooked for a British battalion during the First World War. Her advice was, “Pay no attention to what doctors say about diet, because in ten years they’ll be saying something else.”
Those of us who remember when eggs were bad for you might agree.
She told us reassuring things such as, “Pay no attention to doctors’ schedules, babies do things in their own time.”
And some not-so-reassuring things like, “You have a fine active gutsy boy, and you’ll never know another moments peace.”
Yeah, she nailed that one too.
All of these delightful reminiscences are leading up to the blasphemy I’m about to utter.
I think it’s very possible we’ve overreacted to this pandemic just a teensy little bit.
Worse, it seems likely the panic has caused us to take measures which might have made things worse.
Worst of all, we have created a permanent state of anxiety that is destroying our economy, harming our national security, and turning us all into dour secular puritans.
We were expecting a Spanish Flu level event. What we got was a Swine Flu-and-a-half level event. Perhaps not even that, there appear to be great many cases which are asymptomatic or have the symptoms of a cold, as a friend of mine who had COVID described it.
He also described the absolute panic that ensued at work when he called in sick.
I am not belittling the seriousness of the disease. I know people who’ve had a rough time with it, and two who have died. (One was aged, the other morbidly obese.)
Many of the precautions we’re taking are sound and sensible. But some are essentially magical charms to give us a feeling of security.
And one other thing Judith told us, “Your first duty in an emergency is not to panic.”