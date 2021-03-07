This past week we have learned that Dolly Parton, Dr. Seuss and Mr. Potato Head are offensive and for varying reasons.
My question is, to who? It’s a valid question because thus far I have yet to find anyone who has a problem with any of the three. I admit a major reason for that could be that I am in Montana and not California or New York City.
Don’t get me wrong. There’s nothing wrong with being from either place. Myself, I prefer to be as far from both of them as possible.
According to Vox, who finds Dolly Parton offensive but has no problem with Lil Kim, one of country music’s most cherished idols has a “dark side” and that dark side is responsible for her fame and fortune.
Really? Are we talking about the same Dolly Parton? The one who still sounds like a school girl when she talks? The same Dolly who sends millions of books to kids each year to help them with their reading skills?
It’s almost as if Vox was suggesting Dolly was the Princess of Darkness or maybe even the Antichrist.
C’mon, Vox. Not even Jolene can find fault with Dolly.
Maybe it was a mistake. Instead of Dolly Parton, maybe the folks at Vox were thinking of Dolly the cloned sheep. I can (not) see how someone might get the two confused.
And then there was the Cat In The Hat attack.
According to some people who have too much time on their hands and are quite possibly overpaid to do research, some of the books by Dr. Seuss have “racial undertones.”
I’m guessing maybe they were offended that Dr. Seuss didn’t include yellow fish, green fish, orange fish or purple fish in One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish.
I’m no “undertones” authority and I have very little time on my hands (none for research) but maybe he just couldn’t think of a word that rhymes with purple? Let’s be honest. Not a lot of words rhyme with orange either.
And then there is Mr. Potato Head. Hasbro, the company that makes Mr. Potato Head, says has gender-related issues. Well, they said it, then they tried to recant but nobody is buying it so I’m going to run with it.
Take it from someone who owns 19 Mr. Potato Heads. No one cares about the gender of a plastic spud targeted for 3-year-olds.
I am willing to wager that at no time in the history of this toy did a toddler look up to his mother and say, “Oh, Mother dear, I just cannot identify with this plastic tuber. Is there possibly a rutabaga or zucchini I could play with?”
What about other products with gender-specific monikers?
Is it possible Mr. Coffee has come down with an incurable case of toxic masculinity?
Will an enraged group of protesters demand Mrs. Winner’s Chicken and Biscuits re-brand as Gender-Neutral Participation Trophy Chicken and Biscuits?
The list is endless, but my space allotment for this column is not, so I need to wrap this up.
It is very likely at least one person has been offended by this column. Seriously, if someone can find fault with Dr. Seuss, I shudder to think what “undertones” they would think my writing possesses. (That is, possesses as in “has” not as in “being possessed” as Vox believes of Dolly Parton.)
If you are that person, I’m sorry but I’m not going to apologize. Oh, wait. I kind of just did. OK, let’s be clear. I apologize for not apologizing. Or maybe I shouldn’t apologize at all. Too late. It’s done.
You see, it’s OK to have an opinion and it’s OK to disagree with one another. In fact, if you disagree with this column, feel free to write a letter to the editor and express your opinion. Unless you call someone a boogerhead or use “colorful” words we can’t print in every other sentence, we will definitely print it. Just send it to editor@sidneyherald.com