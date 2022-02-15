Just got back from a longish trip with my daughter to tour a boarding school she wants to attend for her junior and senior year.
She’s thrilled. I’m not.
It’s a boarding school of the arts and my daughter is talented in both music and graphic arts. She has her mother’s opera-quality voice but – thank God! – is not interested in performing. At least not solo, She rather enjoys choir.
I find this difficult to understand. When I was her age I hated the very idea of boarding school and worked hard to avoid it.
Then again, there is nothing local in the way of the kind of high-level instructing in art the school affords. The principal of her present rural high school acknowledges this and has written a glowing recommendation for her.
Acceptance seems almost certain. The tour was of course an interview of sorts and I believe the both of us made a reasonably decent impression, though I probably babbled a bit out of nervousness.
When we met the principal I blurted out that my mother had a question.
“What’s your pregnancy rate?”
Principal claims zero during his tenure. I forgot to ask how long he’d been there because I was so relieved.
I’m still wary of the climate of opinion as evidenced by some of the cliché-ridden artwork on display.
“Stop hate!”
Well how nice. I was afraid you would hold “Two-minute hate” sessions right out of “1984.”
“George Floyd’s life mattered!”
Evidently not as much to George since he was stuffing potentially lethal drugs up his butt.
But then I saw something that reassured me, and I want you to pay very careful attention to why because it will be very easy to deliberately misinterpret what I say.
I was reassured when I saw a DVD copy of Leni Riefenstahl’s “The Triumph of the Will” in the school library. (A movie glorifying Adolph Hitler and National Socialism.)
I pointed to it and said, “They don’t censor.”
Fortuitously I was just off a six-day ban on Facebook for stating that if more people had read Mein Kampf they might have known that Hitler was completely serious when he told the world what he was going to do when he got in power.
In my un-artistic opinion every student of art should know something about its use in propaganda, and Triumph is one of the best examples of artistic genius put to the service of absolute evil.
I am still concerned about the artsy avant-guarde atmosphere but at least she’s not interested in the performing arts.
As my old neighbor Tim the Liberal once said, “Theater people; they’re great fun to party with and you can always get a good conversation, but whack jobs every one. There are no exceptions.”
(I testify from personal experience this goes for dancers as well, only squared.)
She, like her father, wants to do her art in private and put it out to be appreciated or otherwise to an audience we have limited and controlled contact with.
As Robert Heinlein said, “Writing is not necessarily something to be ashamed of but do it in private and wash your hands afterwards.”
Soooooo, I have told her I like the place with some misgivings which I will discuss with her. I have also told her I may take rooms at a discrete distance from the school but near enough to be there for her if needed.
Which means we would both be entering a new phase of our lives, full of new experiences. About that at least I’m thrilled.