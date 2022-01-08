Listening is a powerful human ability. We’ve been listening hard to those who have been warning us for quite awhile now that we need to address the changing climate with durable, bipartisan solutions.
Climate change is primarily caused by the combustion of fossil fuels, like oil, coal, and gas, all high carbon sources of energy. Its impacts are here, like the fire in Denton and the recent one near Boulder, CO, because climate change, by increasing temperatures and droughts, makes fires worse.
Concern about climate change is growing across America.
The good news is that there are market-based bipartisan solutions that actually benefit us, like carbon pricing.
The US Chamber of Commerce, among others, states it favors market-based solutions like carbon pricing. Citizens’ Climate Lobby volunteers across the country have been speaking with our elected representatives in Congress about the market-based carbon fee and monthly cashback policy for several years.
The carbon fee (paid by the fossil fuel entities) goes right to the Treasury Department and gets turned around to send back to us without growing the government or raising taxes on us.
Yes, the cost of fossil fuels will increase. The fee changes the relative costs of fossil fuels and low carbon sources of energy and thereby hastens the market transition from high to low carbon sources of energy.
Imagine a steadily increasing monthly dividend check to help out so you can still buy groceries and pay rent, drive, and work, as we all transition off fossil fuels and onto cleaner and low carbon forms of energy.
A carbon price works for us ordinary Americans when the money collected from fossil fuel companies is given as a dividend, or “carbon cash back” payment, to every American to spend with no restrictions.
A strong, economy-wide price on carbon could reduce America’s carbon pollution by 50% by 2030, putting us on track to reach net zero emissions by 2050.
Our Senators and Representative, Daines, Tester, and Rosendale, all know about it. We should all be asking them to support it and enact it.