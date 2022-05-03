Well, the Department of Homeland Security is setting up a disinformation board but information about what it is exactly they’re going to do is hard to find.
Associated Press says DHS is “stepping up an effort to counter disinformation coming from Russia as well as misleading information that human smugglers circulate to target migrants hoping to travel to the U.S. — Mexico border.”
DHS said, “The spread of disinformation can affect border security, Americans’ safety during disasters, and public trust in our democratic institutions,” but declined AP’s request for an interview.
AP cites confusing information about Biden’s immigration policies spread on Meta’s Facebook and WhatsApp social media platforms that supposedly led 14,000 immigrants to set up camp in Del Rio Texas.
Through a link one finds an article about confronting Russian preparations to invade Ukraine on some pretext and to shape world opinion.
I’m still confused.
“Confusing information about Biden’s immigration policies” was caused by Biden’s confusing statements about what our immigration policy was going to be after he dismantled the “stay in Mexico” policy of the Trump administration.
And Russia? Yes they are past masters of propaganda but to date seemed to have convinced no one they are on the side of the angels in Ukraine.
Heading the Bureau will be one Nina Jankowicz who has an impressive set of credentials: majored in Russian and political science at Bryn Mawr, a semester at the Herzen State Pedagogical University in Russia, a Fulbright fellow in Kyiv working with the foreign ministry of Ukraine, disinformation fellow at the Woodrow Wilson Center, and supervisor of the Russia and Belarus programs at the National Democratic Institute which works to strengthen democratic institutions in developing countries.
She is also the author of “How to Lose the Information War: Russia, Fake News, and the Future of Conflict” and “How to Be A Woman Online: Surviving Abuse and Harassment, and How to Fight Back.”
So far though we’ve heard nothing about how they intend to fight disinformation. Some Republicans are accusing the administration of setting up a Ministry of Truth right out of 1984. Democrats seem curiously mute on the subject.
Jankowicz does not inspire confidence after having gone on record supporting the now-discredited Steele Dossier and suggesting the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation.
Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, “It sounds like the objective of the board is to prevent disinformation and misinformation from traveling around the country in a range of communities. I’m not sure who opposes that effort.”
What the heck is the difference between disinformation and misinformation? And as for who would oppose that effort, Americans have traditionally resisted attempts to tell them what and what not to think. It’s kind of an American thing.
So to circle back Psaki-like, how do they expect to do this?
Censorship? Heavens to Betsy surely not!
Besides this is the Internet Age and they still haven’t figured out how to stop the flow of information, mis-, dis-, or otherwise.
How about a government channel to present their truth? I mean aside from NPR, and the entire Washington Press Corp, and all those individuals whose job titles are something like Press Secretary.
The trouble is, once you label something “disinformation” you kind of have to say what the truth is, and then you’re on record.
Well, we could make an effort to teach our citizens how to recognize propaganda, and perhaps even a bit about the much-misused term “critical thinking.”
I’ll have more to say about that later.