I’m usually skeptical when it comes to conspiracy theories, probably to the point of being naive at times. This being said, I am starting to wonder about one that has been circulating for a little while now.
According to some, your cell phone can spy on you. The belief is your phone can not only listen in to your conversations but that it can also, without your knowledge, use its camera to spy on you as well.
I pretty much shrugged this off as crazy talk but lately I am beginning to wonder.
A week or so ago there was a conversation between my publisher, Clarice, and myself and there was a comment about my next move being to Alaska. I don’t remember the exact words used but it was in jest. While I would love to visit Alaska (especially an Alaskan cruise) I really have no desire or plans to move there.
A couple of days later, something interesting has started to happen. I started to get job openings in Alaska.
I have a LinkedIn account (which I barely use) and it appears LinkedIn will send you job opportunities they think would be a good fit. I’m guessing this is done automatically because I have no job searches out, no current applications for any job and to be clear, I am not looking for another job. With a little luck my next job will be retirement or maybe semi-retirement. I have yet to apply for that as well.
I have to wonder why LinkIn would suddenly start sending me job listings in Alaska? Was my iPhone eavesdropping during that conversation? While this is very suspicious in itself, it’s not the most bizarre part of the story. The bizarre part is the job listings that are being sent.
The first one was for someone to tutor those preparing for the Alaskan bar exam. Yes, LinkedIn suggested I, someone who has never been to Alaska, has no law degree, or even taken any law classes during my lifetime, apply to tutor law students in Alaska.
The second job was at least about writing, something that I am somewhat familiar with. LinkedIn suggested I apply for a job translating English into Samoan in Alaska. What about an old white guy in a cowboy hat makes them think I know how to speak or write Samoan? Heck, there are folks out there who think I have a hard enough time just trying to manage English.
This one got my curiosity up. Just how much of a demand is there for the Samoan language in Alaska? The answer was quite surprising. According to Alaskan Congresswoman Aumua Amata, Samoan is the third most spoken language in the Anchorage School System. My search also revealed that there is a large contingent of people from that general area and not just Samoa now living in Alaska.
I would ask why anyone would move from the tropical Polynesian Islands to the frigid tundra of Alaska, but someone would quickly point out that I moved from sunny sub-tropical Florida to the less-than-tropical Montana. Not lamenting my choice, I guess I can understand.
But back to our original topic. Is my phone really eavesdropping or is this just coincidence? At this point I’m not convinced it is but I’m not ruling it out either.
As for that conversation with the boss, I did make a comment about the possibility of being hit by a train. Let’s be honest. I’m not as quick as I once was so it could happen. Even so, if I start getting offers from funeral homes or life insurance, I may rethink this moving to Alaska thing. There can’t be that many trains up there.