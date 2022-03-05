Technology is getting smarter and smarter all the time and we must keep up with it or get left behind. The real question here should be “Get left behind of what?” but it never is.
Take the Amish or Mennonite people. They have willing been left behind technologically, not for decades but centuries, and it appears they haven’t suffered any at all for it. Sure, they can’t tell you anything about Game of Thrones, Twitter or the Marvel Cinematic Universe but they all look healthy and almost every one of them look happy.
In fact, I cannot remember ever seeing a disgruntled Mennonite or Amish person. I am sure there has to have been at least one at some point, most likely an Amish teen who wanted to rebel and try twerking or something.
I truly believe those of that faith may be smarter than the rest of us and I cannot help but smile any time I see them milling around town.
But I digress... which I seem to do a lot.
Getting back to the original question, it will typically be, “Where can I get one fast?”
Yes, me included.
I have recently bought a smartwatch, and if that were not enough, a smart scale. The logic I used in making these purchases was that I would be able to better track my health. An admirable notion, you might think.
In many cases that would be true. If, however, your physique is of the XL pear shape, your heart isn’t running on all cylinders and your speed is measured on a calendar rather than a stopwatch, it might not be as “smart” as one would think.
Basically, my new high-tech gadgets simply remind me on a daily basis just how bad of shape I am actually in.
Take my smartwatch, for example. One of it’s features keeps up with my daily movement and calculates how many calories I burn each day.
For people who work in the oil field, build houses or even work at a fast food drive-through, that would likely be something positive.
For a newspaper editor who is chained to a keyboard and computer monitor 95% of the time, however, it is not. Let’s put it this way. The average sloth burns more calories in a day than my watch says I do. (FYI- A sloth burns 110 calories per day, which is the lowest amount of activity of any mammal... except me.)
On the plus side, however, like how much sleep I get.
Basically, my watch thinks my bowels move more than I do and that I sleep a lot. I am not encouraged by these metrics.
The scale is no better. I purchased it because I felt my cheap Walmart scale was not necessarily accurate. I’m sure the words cheap and Walmart should have been somewhat of a clue but, at times I can be pretty cheap.
My new scale shows that I am heavier than my previous scale indicated. The fact that I was correct about the old scale not being accurate is of no consolation.
The scale also reads my heartbeat, calculates my body fat percentage and even tells me my bone mass. Great, now I can no longer blame my weight on being “big boned” thanks to this scale.
Both the smartwatch and smart scale will, via Bluetooth, transmit all of this information to my smartphone so that I have it all in one location, which translates to “they are all plotting against me to constantly remind me that Big Bird from Sesame Street was likely in better shape than I am... and we have a similar shaped torso.
Of course, the real purpose of these contraptions is to encourage me to make “smart” choices for my health and get in better shape. Right? Is it working? I’ll let you know as soon as I am finished with my Cinnamon Roll & Pecan Waffle with sausage and eggs platter. I don’t want it to get cold.
Mark Berryman is making changes for his health, like going inside to purchase a Whopper rather than using the drive-thru window, and is the editor for this newspaper.