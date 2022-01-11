If you haven’t figured it out yet, I’m not the most politically correct person in the world. While a couple of people might disagree, I’m also not the most offensive. I’m somewhere in the middle and I think that’s where a lot of other folks fit in. I call it “Common Sense Correctness.”
Of course, I also realize that with just my first few words I have most likely offended several people. I should probably apologize to these folks but my lack of political correctness prohibits me from caring so it ain’t likely to happen.
Oops. I think I just offended a couple of English teachers and a half-dozen self-appointed high-ranking grammar police “unofficials.”
The thing is, in our current creampuff culture anything anyone says or does will offend somebody. Probably more than one.
And the thing is, you don’t have to say it right now. Someone can dig up something offensive you said in grammar school and suddenly you’re fired from your job, ostracized from the First Evangelical Free Church of Forgiveness and blackballed from the local Loyal Order of the Sea Monkeys.
The extremes we are seeing in this type of behavior and overreaction boggle the mind.
Now, before you heap on an “Amen, brother!” or a “You tell ‘em, Mark!” you might need to read the rest of the column. Here’s a warning. It might offend you.
A good many of the folks I see who are bemoaning the political correctness wave do so because they want a license to be offensive. Read my lips. Unless you’re Don Rickles, Bucky Katt, or maybe Jeff Dunham’s Walter, being intentionally offensive is no better than those in the politically correct camp. (If you’re under 40-years-old, please go to YouTube and look up Don Rickles.)
I do not support the obnoxious group either.
Now, here’s why this is important to me.
I love humor and really good humor is being strangled by the touchy-feely crowd to the point that funny is almost dead.
As a humor writer and wannabe ventriloquist, it’s important to me that I have the freedom to be funny without the fear that is choking the humor world today.
Along with that, being funny is how I cope with everything going on in the world. It’s not that I do not take thing seriously because I do. It just helps me balance the bad things a little so they do not appear as daunting or catastrophic as the world would have you believe.
I have very… very… very few boundaries when it comes to humor. I have no problem joking about politics (all viewpoints), religion (I’m fairly certain God has chuckled a time or two), heck, even death. This list could be endless.
At the same time, however, I understand there are a few boundaries that should not be crossed. How do I know this? I also admit I didn’t learn some of those boundaries until they were crossed. I learned from experience and moved on.
Had I made those mistakes in today’s society, it’s likely I would have been banished to the Dismal Abyss of the Non-Woke and forced to share a room with Gilbert Godfreid. In fact, that’s exactly what my interpretation of Hell would be like if I were to end up there.
I’m going to wrap this up by making a suggestion or three.
1. Stop letting the world tell you what is offensive and look for the intention of whatever is said or done.
2. Allow others the freedom to express themselves in a way that you might not appreciate.
3. Freedom of speech is not freedom from responsibility for your words.
4. Choose them wisely and if you’re trying to be funny, choose them even more wisely.
Basically, let’s all see if we can meet in the middle with Common Sense Correctness and maybe laugh at those around us who can’t. You’ll find your disposition is a lot better if you do.