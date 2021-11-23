MARK MUG-YELLOWSTONE

Since becoming a journalist I have an annual tradition of listing the things I am thankful for each year at this time. Funny how it always seems to fall just before Thanksgiving. I also admit I pilfered this idea from a friend and mentor, Gary Jones at the Elberton Star. That being said, here is what I am thankful for in 2021 (in no particular order).

Gary Jones, who inspired this column and me. He will truly be missed…

A journalism career that has spanned almost 20 years

Going home for Thanksgiving this year

Kristin Kennedy, who will never know how much her support has meant to me

Double cheeseburgers at the Ranger for Sunday lunch

Cowboy hat souvenir fans

Chef Amy at Mimi’s Kitchen

Living to write another Thanksgiving column

Notes of encouragement from the community

Martha Nugent, for just being her

The Sidney Leadership Classes and what I am learning there

Experiencing a Montana winter (yes, really)

Sweet iced tea (made with Splenda)

Kelly Miller, a good friend who has given me the chance to live a dream

Brett Norby, for not giving me a ticket for failed taillights

Learning to dip fries in ranch dressing

Judge Ray Trumpower giving me a tour of the Fairview Bridge and the forts

Starry Montana nights

Renee Jean for showing me the ropes when I arrived

The Georgia Bulldogs (win or lose)

The Vent Haven Ventriloquist ConVENTion

Kali Godfrey and her ever-present smile

Madina Sult, who never seems to run out of energy

South 40 prime rib

A quiet comfortable apartment at Pheasant Run

My trusty Ford F150

Sidney Health Center, for their excellent care of me

Sunny’s breakfast

Jessie Redfield, who is pretty darn fast at getting the info I need

Red Dead Online, my escape from reality

Mayor Rick Norby, who runs a pretty darn good city council meeting

Cowboy boots, cowboy hats and comfy jeans

Bryce Weir, who always has my back

Bo, the Amazing Wonder Vulture

Clarice Touhey, for a different perspective of the job

Gina Meder, a true friend

A comfortable recliner

Classic rock, classic country and a little bit of jazz

Dillan Schorfheide, for striving to be better

TapHouse house made sausages

Emily and Emily, who are/were on the front lines at the Herald

The Richland County Fair & Rodeo

Carolyn Ten Broeck, for sage advice and long friendships

Island Kitchen jerked chicken and veggies

Dan Shearer for checking in with me time to time

Free air at Cenex

Meadowlark pasta dishes

The chance to write a weekly column

Melissa Quilling, who works hard so I can work

The Dairy Queen, for reminding me of home

Twin engine prop planes and jet airliners

Tom Ten Brock, for his laughter and sense of humor

Porkchop Branch and Andrew Hornick

And Jesus Christ, for making of this all possible.

