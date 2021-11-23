Since becoming a journalist I have an annual tradition of listing the things I am thankful for each year at this time. Funny how it always seems to fall just before Thanksgiving. I also admit I pilfered this idea from a friend and mentor, Gary Jones at the Elberton Star. That being said, here is what I am thankful for in 2021 (in no particular order).
Gary Jones, who inspired this column and me. He will truly be missed…
A journalism career that has spanned almost 20 years
Going home for Thanksgiving this year
Kristin Kennedy, who will never know how much her support has meant to me
Double cheeseburgers at the Ranger for Sunday lunch
Cowboy hat souvenir fans
Chef Amy at Mimi’s Kitchen
Living to write another Thanksgiving column
Notes of encouragement from the community
Martha Nugent, for just being her
The Sidney Leadership Classes and what I am learning there
Experiencing a Montana winter (yes, really)
Sweet iced tea (made with Splenda)
Kelly Miller, a good friend who has given me the chance to live a dream
Brett Norby, for not giving me a ticket for failed taillights
Learning to dip fries in ranch dressing
Judge Ray Trumpower giving me a tour of the Fairview Bridge and the forts
Starry Montana nights
Renee Jean for showing me the ropes when I arrived
The Georgia Bulldogs (win or lose)
The Vent Haven Ventriloquist ConVENTion
Kali Godfrey and her ever-present smile
Madina Sult, who never seems to run out of energy
South 40 prime rib
A quiet comfortable apartment at Pheasant Run
My trusty Ford F150
Sidney Health Center, for their excellent care of me
Sunny’s breakfast
Jessie Redfield, who is pretty darn fast at getting the info I need
Red Dead Online, my escape from reality
Mayor Rick Norby, who runs a pretty darn good city council meeting
Cowboy boots, cowboy hats and comfy jeans
Bryce Weir, who always has my back
Bo, the Amazing Wonder Vulture
Clarice Touhey, for a different perspective of the job
Gina Meder, a true friend
A comfortable recliner
Classic rock, classic country and a little bit of jazz
Dillan Schorfheide, for striving to be better
TapHouse house made sausages
Emily and Emily, who are/were on the front lines at the Herald
The Richland County Fair & Rodeo
Carolyn Ten Broeck, for sage advice and long friendships
Island Kitchen jerked chicken and veggies
Dan Shearer for checking in with me time to time
Free air at Cenex
Meadowlark pasta dishes
The chance to write a weekly column
Melissa Quilling, who works hard so I can work
The Dairy Queen, for reminding me of home
Twin engine prop planes and jet airliners
Tom Ten Brock, for his laughter and sense of humor
Porkchop Branch and Andrew Hornick
And Jesus Christ, for making of this all possible.