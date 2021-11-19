Killing native birds to protect nonnative fish

For years, US Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) has issued Depredation Permits to MT Fish, Wildlife & Parks (MFWP) Fisheries Division permitting them to kill native fish-eating birds such as pelicans, cormorants, herons and kingfishers in order to protect nonnative fish species such as bass.
Now, the USFWS is issuing Depredation Permits to the Miles City Hatchery to shoot Ospreys. Since 2018, the Hatchery has killed eight Ospreys. This WAS the eastern most breeding population of Ospreys on the Yellowstone River. There has not been an active Osprey nest with young within the 30-mile Rosebud to Miles City stretch of the Yellowstone River since. Now, to the detriment of the ecosystem and dismay of those who study and watch these birds nest and raise young, this breeding group is gone.
Ospreys were hit hard by the use of DDT in the 1950’s and 1960’s. After DDT was banned in 1972, Ospreys slowly returned to their summer breeding range which includes the Yellowstone River from Gardiner to Miles City at present.
These killings are entirely avoidable. Hatcheries can reconfigure and net ponds to protect fish from predatory birds. Shooting native Ospreys to protect largemouth bass, an aggressive introduced fish, is myopic management. MFWP Fisheries Division can and should do better.
Montana hatcheries raising and releasing nonnative fish into Montana waters should not be allowed to kill native migratory birds. Hatcheries and USFWS should manage their fish ponds responsibly to protect both fish and birds.