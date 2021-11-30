Let all be received
“Let all guests who arrive be received as Christ.” This is a precept of the Order of St. Benedict, guides oblates who’ve taken vows to serve God by serving others. Their service is given as an offering of love for mankind and devotion to Jesus Christ.
Indeed, in the words of Jesus: “And the King will answer and say to them, ‘Truly I say to you, to the extent that you did it for one of the least of these brothers or sisters of Mine, you did it for Me.’”
What’s the message? It’s that the most important tasks we can do are those that meet human needs, relieve suffering, and promote healing. Then we start to transcend our nearsighted self-absorption, and fulfill a higher calling.
Sidney Health Center is not a religious facility per se. Most of the staff are not volunteers. They get paid. They have job benefits. Those facts notwithstanding, our hospital is clearly a caring place. Compassion and selflessness are evident every day when those who make it a hospital 24-7-365, come to work.
“Employees describe Sidney Health Center as a family; we get to know our employees and take pride in offering a lifestyle that provides balance between work and home. Our team has access to the latest technologies and an outstanding work environment that fosters collaboration, nestled in a thriving community in beautiful Montana” -Sidney Health Center.
The current hub-bub about vaccination mandate(s) is a sad affair. As with any high-profile topic, rabble-rousers try to weigh in on a topic that’s way out of their league. What is relevant to this discussion, really, after precious ideologies are seen in the bright light of day?
Regarding Montana’s employee non-discrimination statute versus Medicare/Medicaid/OSHA hospital staff vaccination mandate, Dr. Scott Ellner, CEO of Billings Clinic, shared that “...we wish it [the Fed/State conflict] was beyond politics and more about what we can do right for the patients.”
Dr. Ellner’s not alone. The Montana Hospital Association’s position is that “ ...CMS rules are designed to “ensure a high standard of care and a safe health-care setting for both providing and receiving care.”
“In order to protect patients, healthcare workers, and preserve access to healthcare services for our communities, Montana hospitals, and healthcare providers will work to comply with the federal requirement.”
Sidney Health Center’s staff, board of directors, administration and physicians have taken the high road. In the face of grossly misunderstood priorities, these dedicated individuals have chosen to remain true to a mission of healing, safety and compassion.
“To the extent you did it for...the least of these...you did it for me.”
Glenn Thom
Sidney, Montana