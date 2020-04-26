One of the most important values we say we have in rural Montana is that you can count on a person’s word as their bond. We’ll do our damnedest to fulfill our commitment.
Last state election cycle, Joel Krautter made statements about listening, learning and representing the interests of the district. His approach was realistic: familiarize himself about the needs of the constituency and make the best effort to bring beneficial legislation home.
Considering that most of the legislative process takes place outside of actual committee hearings and away from the chamber floor, it’s a big deal to come away from a session having made delivery on promises.
Representative Krautter listened to local frustration over revenues going into state coffers and very little coming back for infrastructure. He participated in the legislation that returned funds to an appreciative eastern Montana.
During the last session, healthcare stakeholders across the state voiced virtually unanimous support of continuing Medicaid enhancements. A University of Montana study identified both direct and trickle-down benefits in keeping with federal Medicaid changes. Representative Krautter listened to statewide and local healthcare experts and acted accordingly.
Krautter’s voting scorecard demonstrates that he’s been looking out for our community. Predictably, the scores and the organizations that award them are being dissected locally by sideline quarterbacks, taking potshots that amount to proverbial sour grapes.
Mud-slinging, finger-pointing, misconstruing facts, and moral high-grounding seem to be standard fare during election cycles.
The local pot-stirring seems especially one-sided and vicious. Keep in mind that accusations made about hidden agendas and ulterior motives typically come from those that do have them. Hate-mongering ought not be part of community elections.
A person is as good as their word. Joel Krautter’s word was and is that he’ll work to address the needs and wishes of eastern Montana. I think he can and will do it again.
Glenn C. Thom, Sidney, Mont.