Shoe’s on the other foot.
For the last couple of years, the political left’s unhappiness with the last presidential election has been noticeable. From lambasting the electoral college to “high crimes and misdemeanors,” it seems the left has explored every avenue to get what they wanted and didn’t get in the last election.
While the left has been labeled a bunch of sore losers, it appears that, locally, the shoe is on the other foot. The Richland County Republican Central Committee seems to be dissatisfied with the service records of duly-elected officials in our area. The RCRCC has recently seen fit to “demand” that elected officials “abide” by their wishes – wishes which seem to have been thus far unheeded.
A democracy guarantees there will be winners and losers in any election. But, since Richland is a “one-party county,” the RCRCC feels that they –- who are not duly-elected for anything – have the authority to ride rough-shod over elected officials and dictate statute and regulation.
The RCRCC’s attempt at local rule is reminiscent of a central committee from history as defined in Wikipedia: “The Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union was the executive leadership of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, acting between sessions of Congress. According to party statutes, the committee directed all party and governmental activities. Its members were elected by the Party Congress.”
The old USSR’s one-party central committee ruled legally – within their existing legal system. That system does not exist here -- yet.
Mob rule is not the way to effect change in any worthwhile issue.