Broad scope and solid depth of public news coverage is a good thing
Thanks for your contribution to the community of eastern Montana.
I’ve especially enjoyed seeing expanded coverage of law enforcement activity. It is noteworthy that the coverage has been sometimes viewed as threatening or inconvenient. From my perspective, neither of those things are true.
Broad scope and solid depth of public news coverage is a good thing. I have been encouraged to read about how much law enforcement does in our area. They’re out there, 24/7/365, responding to calls ranging from spam texting to unexplained deaths. It’s good to know that there is an ever-present support system in place around the clock — when you need it and when you don’t know you need it.
Again, building trust and respect in any group of people requires information-sharing. I think you’ve brought consistent, trustworthy information to the community table. Thank you, and keep it up!