Pastor’s wife says family will respond with ‘love and respect’
When someone has defensible beliefs they don’t need to resort to an argument ad hominem and play the ‘politics of personal destruction.’ And yet, that’s what Amy Efta did in her article published about my husband and the sanctuary movement. I have hardly seen more slander and unnecessary personal insult than what I saw in her article. Sadly, it was – in part – aimed toward my husband because of his beliefs (beliefs that most in Richland County share).
As almost all of Efta’s personal attacks lacked any context and were based in half-truths or untruths plucked indiscriminately from the Internet, and all from years ago, I don’t feel the need to provide a defense of him. It is needless to explain that someone with a national or international following will have critics, especially when they are outspoken, and it’s not hard to find criticism of anyone who is so well known.
One of the reasons why people do not lead is because of the attacks directed toward them. My family will not engage in kind and will respond in love and respect toward those who disagree with our convictions.
Without mutual respect, like my husband showed last Monday evening to everyone present and the kind of basic decency refused him in this newspaper, it is hard to have a civil conversation. Rest assured, we commit to love our neighbors and continue to serve them in each and every way my family has for well more than a decade in this community, even when others lack civility.
After all, we have to live together in this community. We should expect more of one another.