Kind neighbors
I am pleased to say that I have the "most kind neighbors" in Sidney, perhaps even, in the county! Having reached an age when I can no longer care for my yard, my kind neighbors have done it for me.
All summer Bruce, Sharon and Travis Berndt have mowed my yard keeping it in excellent shape! In the winter Ben, Ali, Carson and Taycie Borg, Jerry and Kathy Findlay, Larry Garman and the Berndts keep the snow cleared from my sidewalks and driveway. This kindness by my thoughtful neighbors allows me to stay in my home and maintain my independence which I wouldn't be able to do without them. I am truly blessed to live here with such caring, kind neighbors.