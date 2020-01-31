Near-fatal wreck in Lambert
I came close to a fatal wreck in Lambert! As driving into town, a mini pickup came down that hill top street from the school. It tried to stop but slid right down in front of me! I slammed on the brake but kept sliding right toward the driver side of that pickup a few feet from it. I quit breaking and tried to swerve around it on the icy street. The Big Man was watching, and I was able to swerve around it. They need to stop driving traffic down that hill top street from the school and put a bunch of sand and gravel on it.